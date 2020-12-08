7th Annual TMO Golf Tournament: FCM Cares Raises $65,000 for Charitable Causes

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TN -- FCM Cares, First Community Mortgage's nonprofit foundation, hosted the 7th Annual Tyler Morrissey (TMO) Memorial Golf Tournament Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 at Indian Hills Golf Course in Murfreesboro. Over 66 teams and 103 sponsors joined FCM Cares to celebrate Tyler's life and raise $65,000 for charity.

FCM Cares hosts the tournament yearly to honor Tyler Morrissey's memory and better the lives of others. Tyler passed away due to a car accident at 21 years old. He was loved by many and had a huge heart for others, especially children.

Melinda Morrissey speaks at the event; behind her are son Micah and husband John. Chris Meagher, one of First Community Mortgage's top producers, is ready for golf - and fundraising.

$40,000 of the proceeds will support Christmas for the Children, a local Parks Realty charity aimed at creating magical Christmas experiences for Middle Tennessee families in need. The remaining funds go to the American Heart Association and other local charities.

Christmas for the Children was founded over 27 years ago when Bob Parks decided to help local families in need during the holiday season. The agents at Parks Realty have continued this tradition and expanded the program to include more children each year.

"The fact that we can use the TMO Golf Tournament to help our community means the world to this family," says Melinda Morrissey, Tyler's mom, "and it would mean the world to Tyler."

