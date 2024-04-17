7th edition of the Corales Puntacana Championship PGA TOUR Event gets underway

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a purse of $3.9 million, valid for 300 FedExCup points, the 7th edition of the Corales Puntacana Championship PGA TOUR Event begins at the Corales Golf Course at Puntacana Resort from April 15 to 21, 2024. This purse marks the highest in the history of Dominican sports, drawing the participation of players from 20 countries and 5 continents.

John Norris, Hiram Silfa, Manuel Sajour and Chad Ramey

A total of 132 players from the United States, Europe, and Latin America will compete for the prestigious title of "King of Corales." Among them are past tournament champions Chad Ramey (2022), Joel Dahmen (2021), and Brice Garnett (2018), alongside Nate Lashley, winner of the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017. Renowned players such as Charley Hoffman, with 5 PGA TOUR victories and former director of the PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council, as well as Justin Suh, Ben Martin, and Adam Long, will also participate.

The event's inaugural press conference saw the presence of Puntacana Group executives, partners, brand allies, and media. The head table featured Manuel Sajour, Executive Director of Marketing for the Puntacana Group and director of the Corales Puntacana Championship; John Norris, Senior Vice President of Tournament Business for the PGA TOUR; Chad Ramey, PGA TOUR professional and King of Corales 2022; and Hiram Silfa, Director of Golf Courses for Puntacana Resort and professional golfer.

Manuel Sajour expressed, "The Corales Puntacana Championship has become a flagship event for Puntacana Resort. It fills us with joy and pride to continue the tradition of celebrating a unique sporting event in the country, which also promotes the Dominican Republic and Punta Cana worldwide as a leading golf destination in the Caribbean."

Latin American representation will be strong with players like Nicolas Echavarria of Colombia, Jonathan Vegas, a Venezuelan player with several PGA TOUR tournament wins, and Puerto Rican Rafa Campos. Dominican talent will be showcased through Juan José Guerra, Willy Pumarol, Julio Santos, and Hiram Silfa.

John Norris of the PGA TOUR commented, "Each edition of the Corales Puntacana Championship surpasses the last, and this year is no exception. With such an incredible sponsor and host as the Puntacana Group and Puntacana Resort, we are poised for an exciting and successful week where the eyes of the world will be on Punta Cana and the Dominican Republic. The PGA TOUR is honored and proud to be a part of this important international event, which means so much to our players, fans, and the local community."

The tournament boasts a significant reach, generating 7.8 billion impressions in digital and print media nationally and internationally across 153 countries, reaching 7 million viewers in the United States and 4 million in Europe.

https://www.puntacana.com/coraleschampionship

Instagram/Facebook @coraleschampionship

SOURCE GRUPO PUNTACANA