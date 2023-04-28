7th Rally House Storefront in Oklahoma is Now Open

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma continues to welcome new Rally House stores in 2023, this time in the bustling city of Broken Arrow! Rally House Broken Arrow marks the seventh Oklahoma storefront for this national sports and merchandise retailer, helping more fans from this iconic Midwest state gear up with sports apparel and localized merchandise. And customers will appreciate the various top-tier brands alongside the many popular pro and college teams in stock at this new Rally House store.

Rally House is proud to continue on the path of exponential growth this year, especially in Oklahoma where the company fits right in with the awesome residents and tourists. "The fans in Broken Arrow are incredible," describes District Managers Andrew Mills. "And we can't wait for them to check out our selection of teams while helping them show their fandom with some of the best products in town!"

Shoppers at Rally House Broken Arrow will find a wide array of products for their favorite professional and collegiate teams, including the Oklahoma Sooners, OSU Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, OKC Thunder, and others. There are also many highly respected brand names in stock that ensure quality and style, such as Nike, Adidas, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and more.

Since Oklahoma is home to many famous vendors, eateries, and themes, Rally House Broken Arrow aims to reflect these in its vast local selection. Customers can shop Local Oklahoma apparel and gifts inspired by all the great things from the area, including one-of-a-kind options from the renowned RALLY Brand™.

Rally House Broken Arrow has a dedicated staff ready to provide each visitor with an exceptional shopping experience. There's also an expansive assortment available online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options to all states.

The company encourages customers to visit the Rally House Broken Arrow Store Page or follow the store on Facebook (@RallyBrokenArrow) and Instagram (@rallybrokenarrow) to remain caught-up on the latest information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

