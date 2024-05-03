Rally House Opens 26th Store in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, the fastest-growing sports and apparel retailer in the United States, opens its 26th store in Texas and its 21st in the Dallas/Fort Worth area with Rally House Fort Worth Outlets. The store is in the Fort Worth Outlets next to Under Armour.

Rally House Fort Worth Outlets, now open, is just one in the vast network of Rally House stores in the city. The store will serve customers in the southern part of the Fort Worth/Dallas area. "It's no coincidence we have so many stores in the Dallas/Fort Worth area," Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy, said. "These fans are unlike any other. Their passion for their sports teams and schools is another level and their loyalty is unmatched. We look forward to providing top-tier merchandise to fans in the area for years to come."

Rally House Fort Worth Outlets provides Rangers, Cowboys, Stars, and Mavericks merchandise, as well as gear supporting college teams in the area like the Texas Longhorns, Texas Tech Red Raiders, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, and more. Pairing with their vast team selection, Rally House carries products from a wide range of beloved brands such as Homage, New Era, Nike, WEAR by Erin Andrews, Starter, and '47 to name several. Between their team and brand selections, Rally House is set to satisfy any fan, resident, or visitor that shops at Rally House Fort Worth Outlets.

Texans are proud of their state and its local brands; Rally House Fort Worth Outlets has the perfect array of local gifts and gear for shoppers to peruse. Representing Texan brands like Dr. Pepper, Lone Star Beer and Whataburger, the local section has something for community members and out-of-towners alike.

Rally House Fort Worth Outlets' friendly team is excited to help customers in-store. Shoppers are also encouraged to browse www.rallyhouse.com for even more team gear and shipping options nationwide.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home decor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 19 states.

