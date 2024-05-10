Rally House Unveils 19th Michigan Storefront Location

PORTAGE, Mich., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a national sports and merchandise retailer and quickly expanding company, is excited to announce the new store opening of Rally House Portage in Michigan. Rally House Portage is the company's 19th storefront location in Michigan and first in the southwest region of the state. Find Rally House Portage at Mall Drive and S Westnedge Avenue, close to CoreLife Eatery and Petco.

Rally House is overjoyed to bring their premier product selection to the city of Portage and allow fans to shop officially licensed team gear and local gifts. "Fans have been knocking on our door asking when we will be open", says District Manager Tim Keeley. "Shoppers will be ecstatic to find that Rally House Portage will have an amazing product assortment for teams such as the Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, and several Michigan colleges. With this store being in the Western Michigan's backyard, there will be no shortage of options for Broncos fans to shop year-round!"

This new Rally House location carries a vast amount of merchandise for area teams and fan favorite brands including Nike, Mitchell & Ness, Champion, WEAR by Erin Andrews and more. With this location being a short 15-minute drive south of Western Michigan's campus, Broncos students, alumni, and fans can count on Rally House Portage to be the go-to location to shop all their fan gear needs. Customers will be excited to shop other area team products supporting all Detroit professional teams, as well as the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Central Michigan Broncos, and others. Residents and visitors will also enjoy shopping locally inspired apparel and gifts celebrating area destinations and landmarks.

The team at Rally House Portage is thrilled to have their doors open and ready to serve customers. Customers are recommended to browse www.rallyhouse.com and shop the company's complete product selection online with shipping options to all 50 states. Visit the Rally House Portage store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 200+ locations across 19 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House