$8.5 Billion in Revenue Powering the Future of Business - Meet the 2026 Women Presidents Organization's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) announced its 19th annual list of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. The businesses on this year's list collectively generated more than $8.5 billion in gross revenue, and employed more than 23,000 people, in 2025 alone. Many of these companies are expanding into new markets, increasing investment in technology, and scaling teams to support continued growth.

Women Presidents Organization and J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking celebrate the 2026 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies™, a global ranking recognizing high-growth, women-owned or led businesses.

For each of the five years since 2021, the honorees sustained substantial year-over-year growth, demonstrating continued momentum across industries such as Technology & IT, Healthcare & Wellness, Professional & Financial Services, Construction & Infrastructure, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, and Transportation & Travel.

"The women leading the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies are not only scaling successful businesses, they are navigating change, seizing opportunity, and setting the pace within their industries," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. "Their collective impact reflects the growing influence of women at the highest levels of business. These companies are redefining what scalable leadership looks like today."

Topping the list of 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies are the following:

SDI International led by CEO Allison McCrea; based in Toronto, Ontario Just Ingredients led by CEO Karalynne Call; based in Orem, Utah Collette led by President & CEO Jaclyn Leibl-Cote; based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island Zum Services led by Founder & CEO Ritu Narayan; based in Redwood City, California FACE FOUNDRIÉ by CEO Michele Henry; based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota

The 50 Fastest is sponsored by J.P. Morgan Commercial Banking and is open to all qualifying businesses regardless of WPO membership.

"Congratulations to this year's honorees," said Carolina Jannicelli, Global Head of Diversity, Opportunity & Inclusion at JPMorganChase. "Your growth is a testament to bold vision, disciplined execution and innovative leadership. We are honored to support WPO in their mission as well as these incredible entrepreneurs growing businesses, creating jobs and strengthening communities."

More about this year's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Businesses:

76% Of the CEOs on the List Founded the Business

58% Started with their Own Funds

88% Plan to Invest in Technology & Innovation in 2026

100% of CEOs on the List are Active in Day-To-Day Operations

Companies are prioritizing talent, operational scale, and market expansion as key growth drivers

The 50 Fastest companies are being honored during a ceremony at the WPO Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum on May 7, 2026, in Hollywood, Florida, at The Diplomat Beach Resort. Immediately following the ceremony, there will be a hosted discussion featuring the 50 Fastest honorees, who will share insights for WPO members looking to grow their businesses.

For the full list of 50 Fastest honorees, please visit https://www.women-presidents.com/news-events/50-fastest/2026-50-fastest-list/

ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit organization that supports and addresses interests of dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world, tapping into collective insight and providing access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas and executive education. WPO members have guided their businesses to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even farther. Learn more at women-presidents.com.

For more information, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

The 50 Fastest list features women-owned or led companies, where honorees must meet a minimum of $500,000 in annual revenue for each of the past five years. Applicants undergo a rigorous evaluation process, with companies ranked using a proprietary methodology that considers both percentage and absolute revenue growth. This process determines the top 50 companies recognized on the WPO's 2026 list.

SOURCE Women Presidents Organization