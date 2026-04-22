Women Presidents Organization to Host 2026 Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum, Bringing Top Women Entrepreneurs to South Florida

Two-day event will bring together 700 women entrepreneurs for strategic learning, peer-to-peer collaboration, and celebration of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO), the premier global peer advisory community for women entrepreneurs leading multi-million-dollar businesses, will host its 2026 Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum (EEF) on May 7–8, 2026, at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood.

The WPO Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum is the organization's signature annual gathering, bringing together 700 women entrepreneurs leading high-performing companies globally. Over two days, attendees will exchange ideas, address real business challenges, and explore strategies shaping the next generation of growth.

"The Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum unites women entrepreneurs who are scaling companies and shaping the future of business," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. "This year's Forum features leading keynotes on the human elements of leadership and in-depth strategic tracks on AI, family succession, and business exits, giving leaders actionable insights to grow and lead with confidence."

Attendance is open to women entrepreneurs leading privately held companies with $1 million or more in annual revenue, the same criteria required for membership in the Women Presidents Organization.

The Forum will feature keynote presentations from leading thinkers and bestselling authors including Dorie Clark, Kim Scott, and Charles Duhigg. Clark, a Wall Street Journal bestselling author and expert on strategic thinking and long-term growth, will share insights on building resilient, future-focused companies. Scott, author of Radical Candor, will discuss building strong cultures with trust, accountability, and effective feedback. Duhigg, a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and bestselling author of The Power of Habit and Supercommunicators, will explore how habits and communication drive high-performing organizations.

Workshops will deliver high-impact insights on scaling leadership, accelerating growth, and navigating critical business transitions, from becoming a multiplier leader to building high-performing teams and preparing for a successful exit. A few of the sessions on Thursday, May 7, include Laurie Chan of PGIM presenting "Alternatives for Entrepreneurs: Rethinking Portfolio Resilience in Today's Market," Lori Emerick of The Wiseman Group leading "The Multipliers Effect," and Allison Maslan of Pinnacle Global Network sharing "The Leverage Formula: How to Build a Team That Generates 5×, 10×, Even 25× ROI."

Attendees will also participate in three strategic learning tracks: Leading with AI: Strategy, Growth and What to Do Next, exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming business operations and growth strategies; The Successor Shift: Building Authority in Family Business, focused on family succession and preparing the next generation of leadership; and Exit by Design: Planning with the End in Mind, covering strategic sales, private equity partnerships, acquisitions, and valuation considerations.

Prudential serves as the Premier Sponsor of the 2026 WPO Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum.

"At Prudential, our dedication to supporting women business leaders is unwavering. As a sponsor of WPO for over 20 years, we are committed to helping empower women in protecting and strengthening their legacy so their hard-earned achievements continue to inspire others for years to come," said Moira Buckley, Territory Vice President at Prudential Financial.

The Forum will also celebrate the 19th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, recognizing the top women-owned/led companies driving business growth. The event will conclude with a beachside celebration, where attendees from around the world will connect and celebrate following two days of learning, networking, and collaboration. Registration for the Forum can be completed online or on-site beginning May 6.

ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO):

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world meet monthly to tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their businesses to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Learn more at women-presidents.com.

CONTACT:

Giana Dominguez, Communications Coordinator ([email protected])

SOURCE Women Presidents Organization