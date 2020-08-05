$8+ Billion Worldwide WiFi as a Service Industry to 2025 - Featuring Viasat, Adtran & Aruba Among Others
Aug 05, 2020, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "WiFi as a Service Market by Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), Solution, Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global WaaS market is projected to grow USD 3.39 billion in 2018 to USD 8.36 billion by 2025, at a CAGR 19.8% from 2020 to 2025.
Reduction in the cost of ownership of WiFi infrastructure for organizations is driving the overall growth of the WiFi as a service market.
Reduction in the cost of ownership of WiFi infrastructure for organizations, development of smart cities, and increased demand for high-speed and widespread network coverage are factors fueling the growth of the market across the globe. However, cloud connectivity failure and data security issues are expected to hinder the growth of the WiFi as a service market during the forecast period.
Based on service, the managed services segment is expected to lead the WiFi as a service market from 2020 to 2025.
The managed services segment is estimated to account for a larger share of WiFi as a service market as compared to the professional services segment from 2020 to 2025. Enterprises opt for managed services to overcome the challenges of budget constraints and technical expertise as managed service providers have skilled human resources, infrastructure, and industry certifications. They offer services to monitor and manage hardware devices and manage the availability and performance of networks. They also ensure smooth operations and security of networks.
Based on organization size, the small and medium enterprises segment of the WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at a higher rate than the large enterprises segment during the forecast period.
The small and medium enterprises segment of the WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at a higher rate than the large enterprise segment from 2020 to 2025. Maximum productivity and reduced operational costs are the crucial factors for small and medium enterprises as they have limited budgets. Small and medium enterprises face several challenges in terms of capital, skills, scalability, and management control. Hence, these organizations require cost-effective solutions that can help them optimize their business processes. This leads to an increased demand for WiFi as a service from small and medium enterprises operating in the retail, education, travel and hospitality, and healthcare and life sciences verticals across the globe.
The Asia Pacific WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
The Asia Pacific WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the ongoing digitalization in various industries such as retail, education, and transportation and logistics and increased requirement for managed IT services in the region. Moreover, as broadband and mobile infrastructures are improving in the Asia Pacific region, the mobile workforce and BYOD trends are also gaining momentum. These trends in the Asia Pacific region are also leading to the increased adoption of WiFi technology, which is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific WiFi as a service market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the WiFi as a Service Market
4.2 WiFi as a Service Market, by Service, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.3 WiFi as a Service Market, by Location Type, 2020
4.4 WiFi as a Service Market, by Verticals, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.5 WiFi as a Service Market: Major Countries
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Reduction in the Cost of Ownership of Infrastructure for Organizations
5.1.1.2 Increased Demand for High-Speed and Widespread Network Coverage
5.1.1.3 Ease of WiFi Infrastructure Management and Its Remote Troubleshooting
5.1.1.4 Quick Deployment of Networks and End-To-End Value Chain Visibility Offered to Organizations
5.1.1.5 Development of Smart Cities
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Cloud Connectivity Failure and Data Security Issues
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Emergence of 802.11Ax Standard
5.1.3.2 Increased Demand for WiFi as a Service in Small and Medium and Distributed Enterprises
5.1.3.3 Adoption of BYOD and Increased Influx of Mobile Devices at Workplaces
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns
5.1.4.2 Lack Skilled Personnel
5.2 Industry Trends
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Case Studies/Use Cases
5.4.1 Case Study 1: Deployment of Telstra Air Public WiFi Service to Improve the Community Engagement in the City of Kingston
5.4.2 Case Study 2: Chuze Fitness Uses Ruckus Cloud WiFi to Enhance Its Business
5.4.3 Case Study 3: St. Luke Catholic School Deployed Adtran Procloud WiFi to Enrich the Student Learning Experience
5.4.4 Case Study 4: Caribbean Resort Uses Adtran Procloud WiFi to Update Its Wireless Network
5.4.5 Case Study 5: the University of Cambridge Using Aruba WiFi and Airwave to Create City-Wide Network Access
5.5 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.5.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.5.2 Restraints and Challenges
6 WiFi as a Service Market, by Solution
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Access Points
6.2.1 Access Points: Market Drivers
6.3 WLAN Controllers
6.3.1 WLAN Controllers: Market Drivers
7 WiFi as a Service Market, by Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Professional Services
7.2.1 Professional Services: Market Drivers
7.2.2 Advisory and Implementation
7.2.3 Support and Maintenance
7.2.4 Training
7.3 Managed Services
7.3.1 Managed Services: Market Drivers
8 WiFi as a Service Market, by Location Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Indoor
8.2.1 Indoor: Market Drivers
8.3 Outdoor
8.3.1 Outdoor: Market Drivers
9 WiFi as a Service Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
10 WiFi as a Service Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Education
10.2.1 Education: Vice Market Drivers
10.2.2 Education: Impact of COVID-19
10.3 Retail
10.3.1 Retail: Market Drivers
10.3.2 Retail: Impact of COVID-19
10.4 Travel and Hospitality
10.4.1 Travel and Hospitality: Market Drivers
10.4.2 Travel and Hospitality: Impact of COVID-19
10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.5.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Market Drivers
10.5.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Impact of COVID-19
10.6 Manufacturing
10.6.1 Manufacturing: WiFi as a Service Market Drivers
10.6.2 Manufacturing: Impact of COVID-19
10.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.7.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers
10.7.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Impact of COVID-19
10.8 Service Providers
10.8.1 Service Providers: Market Drivers
10.8.2 Service Providers: Impact of COVID-19
10.9 Transportation and Logistics
10.9.1 Transportation and Logistics: WiFi as a Service Market Drivers
10.9.2 Transportation and Logistics: Impact of COVID-19
10.10 Government and Public Sector
10.10.1 Government and Public Sector: Market Drivers
10.10.2 Government and Public Sector: Impact of COVID-19
10.11 Other Verticals
11 WiFi as a Service Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.1.1 Visionary Leaders
12.1.2 Innovators
12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.1.4 Emerging Companies
12.2 Product Portfolio Analysis
12.3 Business Strategies Excellence
12.4 Market Ranking for the Market, 2020
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Cisco Systems
13.2 Huawei Technologies
13.3 Commscope Holding
13.4 Extreme Networks
13.5 Singtel
13.6 Rogers Communications
13.7 Telstra Corporation
13.8 Viasat
13.9 Adtran
13.10 Aruba
13.11 Fujitsu
13.12 Superloop
13.13 Ipass
13.14 Arista Networks
13.15 Ubiquiti Networks
13.16 Fortinet
13.17 Riverbed Technology
13.18 4Ipnet
13.19 Edgecore Networks
13.20 Mist Systems
13.21 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (Ale) International
13.22 Allied Telesis
13.23 Lancom Systems
13.24 D-Link Corporation
13.25 Datto
13.26 Cambium Networks
13.27 Globalreach Technology
13.28 WiFi-Soft Solutions
13.29 Ruijie Networks
13.30 Tp-Link
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m0wrov
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
