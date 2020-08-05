$8+ Billion Worldwide WiFi as a Service Industry to 2025 - Featuring Viasat, Adtran & Aruba Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "WiFi as a Service Market by Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), Solution, Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global WaaS market is projected to grow USD 3.39 billion in 2018 to USD 8.36 billion by 2025, at a CAGR 19.8% from 2020 to 2025.

Reduction in the cost of ownership of WiFi infrastructure for organizations, development of smart cities, and increased demand for high-speed and widespread network coverage are factors fueling the growth of the market across the globe. However, cloud connectivity failure and data security issues are expected to hinder the growth of the WiFi as a service market during the forecast period.



Based on service, the managed services segment is expected to lead the WiFi as a service market from 2020 to 2025.



The managed services segment is estimated to account for a larger share of WiFi as a service market as compared to the professional services segment from 2020 to 2025. Enterprises opt for managed services to overcome the challenges of budget constraints and technical expertise as managed service providers have skilled human resources, infrastructure, and industry certifications. They offer services to monitor and manage hardware devices and manage the availability and performance of networks. They also ensure smooth operations and security of networks.



The small and medium enterprises segment of the WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at a higher rate than the large enterprise segment from 2020 to 2025. Maximum productivity and reduced operational costs are the crucial factors for small and medium enterprises as they have limited budgets. Small and medium enterprises face several challenges in terms of capital, skills, scalability, and management control. Hence, these organizations require cost-effective solutions that can help them optimize their business processes. This leads to an increased demand for WiFi as a service from small and medium enterprises operating in the retail, education, travel and hospitality, and healthcare and life sciences verticals across the globe.



The Asia Pacific WiFi as a service market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the ongoing digitalization in various industries such as retail, education, and transportation and logistics and increased requirement for managed IT services in the region. Moreover, as broadband and mobile infrastructures are improving in the Asia Pacific region, the mobile workforce and BYOD trends are also gaining momentum. These trends in the Asia Pacific region are also leading to the increased adoption of WiFi technology, which is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific WiFi as a service market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the WiFi as a Service Market

4.2 WiFi as a Service Market, by Service, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.3 WiFi as a Service Market, by Location Type, 2020

4.4 WiFi as a Service Market, by Verticals, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 WiFi as a Service Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Reduction in the Cost of Ownership of Infrastructure for Organizations

5.1.1.2 Increased Demand for High-Speed and Widespread Network Coverage

5.1.1.3 Ease of WiFi Infrastructure Management and Its Remote Troubleshooting

5.1.1.4 Quick Deployment of Networks and End-To-End Value Chain Visibility Offered to Organizations

5.1.1.5 Development of Smart Cities

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Cloud Connectivity Failure and Data Security Issues

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emergence of 802.11Ax Standard

5.1.3.2 Increased Demand for WiFi as a Service in Small and Medium and Distributed Enterprises

5.1.3.3 Adoption of BYOD and Increased Influx of Mobile Devices at Workplaces

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

5.1.4.2 Lack Skilled Personnel

5.2 Industry Trends

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Case Studies/Use Cases

5.4.1 Case Study 1: Deployment of Telstra Air Public WiFi Service to Improve the Community Engagement in the City of Kingston

5.4.2 Case Study 2: Chuze Fitness Uses Ruckus Cloud WiFi to Enhance Its Business

5.4.3 Case Study 3: St. Luke Catholic School Deployed Adtran Procloud WiFi to Enrich the Student Learning Experience

5.4.4 Case Study 4: Caribbean Resort Uses Adtran Procloud WiFi to Update Its Wireless Network

5.4.5 Case Study 5: the University of Cambridge Using Aruba WiFi and Airwave to Create City-Wide Network Access

5.5 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.5.2 Restraints and Challenges



6 WiFi as a Service Market, by Solution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Access Points

6.2.1 Access Points: Market Drivers

6.3 WLAN Controllers

6.3.1 WLAN Controllers: Market Drivers



7 WiFi as a Service Market, by Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Professional Services

7.2.1 Professional Services: Market Drivers

7.2.2 Advisory and Implementation

7.2.3 Support and Maintenance

7.2.4 Training

7.3 Managed Services

7.3.1 Managed Services: Market Drivers



8 WiFi as a Service Market, by Location Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Indoor

8.2.1 Indoor: Market Drivers

8.3 Outdoor

8.3.1 Outdoor: Market Drivers



9 WiFi as a Service Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers



10 WiFi as a Service Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Education

10.2.1 Education: Vice Market Drivers

10.2.2 Education: Impact of COVID-19

10.3 Retail

10.3.1 Retail: Market Drivers

10.3.2 Retail: Impact of COVID-19

10.4 Travel and Hospitality

10.4.1 Travel and Hospitality: Market Drivers

10.4.2 Travel and Hospitality: Impact of COVID-19

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.5.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Market Drivers

10.5.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Impact of COVID-19

10.6 Manufacturing

10.6.1 Manufacturing: WiFi as a Service Market Drivers

10.6.2 Manufacturing: Impact of COVID-19

10.7 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.7.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers

10.7.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Impact of COVID-19

10.8 Service Providers

10.8.1 Service Providers: Market Drivers

10.8.2 Service Providers: Impact of COVID-19

10.9 Transportation and Logistics

10.9.1 Transportation and Logistics: WiFi as a Service Market Drivers

10.9.2 Transportation and Logistics: Impact of COVID-19

10.10 Government and Public Sector

10.10.1 Government and Public Sector: Market Drivers

10.10.2 Government and Public Sector: Impact of COVID-19

10.11 Other Verticals



11 WiFi as a Service Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.2 Product Portfolio Analysis

12.3 Business Strategies Excellence

12.4 Market Ranking for the Market, 2020



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Cisco Systems

13.2 Huawei Technologies

13.3 Commscope Holding

13.4 Extreme Networks

13.5 Singtel

13.6 Rogers Communications

13.7 Telstra Corporation

13.8 Viasat

13.9 Adtran

13.10 Aruba

13.11 Fujitsu

13.12 Superloop

13.13 Ipass

13.14 Arista Networks

13.15 Ubiquiti Networks

13.16 Fortinet

13.17 Riverbed Technology

13.18 4Ipnet

13.19 Edgecore Networks

13.20 Mist Systems

13.21 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (Ale) International

13.22 Allied Telesis

13.23 Lancom Systems

13.24 D-Link Corporation

13.25 Datto

13.26 Cambium Networks

13.27 Globalreach Technology

13.28 WiFi-Soft Solutions

13.29 Ruijie Networks

13.30 Tp-Link



14 Appendix



