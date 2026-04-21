8 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys to Speak at eMerge Americas Conference

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight attorneys from Greenberg Traurig, P.A. will speak at the 2026 eMerge Americas conference, considered the premier global technology event, April 23-24 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

In addition to serving as an event sponsor, Greenberg Traurig is a founding partner of eMerge Americas and has played a central role in the conference's development since its inception. Early planning discussions hosted at the firm's Miami office helped spark the creation of eMerge Americas, laying the groundwork for what has become a premier global technology conference. Today, the annual event connects business leaders, government officials, investors, and entrepreneurs from around the world to discover the newest technologies fueling future innovation.

"Miami has emerged as one of the world's premier tech hubs, attracting global talent and capital at an unprecedented pace," said Jaret L. Davis, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Miami office, a senior vice president of the firm, and general counsel for eMerge Americas. "As a founding partner of eMerge Americas, Greenberg Traurig's attorneys are at the forefront of that transformation and are proud to share the eMerge Americas stage with the innovators and leaders building the future of technology both locally and globally."

For over a decade, Davis has helped lead Greenberg Traurig's work as a critical player guiding deals and investments in the technology industry. He routinely represents technology companies, including publicly traded clients with an aggregate market capitalization exceeding $100 billion, and several of Miami's largest unicorn companies.

The following is a list of Greenberg Traurig speakers at the event and their corresponding panels:

Kieran Dwyer, Minneapolis Corporate shareholder Date and time: April 23, 3:15-3:45 p.m. Location: eMerge AI + DEEP TECH Stage Panel: AI-Native Law: Securing and Governing Autonomous Systems at Scale Description: Explore what it means to operate in an artificial intelligence-native environment, how accountability is defined when systems act independently, and what it takes to secure and govern AI at scale.



Jaret L. Davis, Miami co-managing shareholder and Corporate shareholder Date and time: April 24, 3-3:45 p.m. Location: Main Stage Panel: Talent as National Infrastructure: Building the Workforce Powering America's Innovation Economy Description: Dive into how education systems, economic development strategy, and private-sector innovation are aligning to build the workforce powering America's innovation economy.



Matthew Squires, Salt Lake City Corporate and Latin America shareholder Date and time: April 24, 1-1:30 p.m. Location: eMerge AI + DEEP TECH Stage Panel: Investing Through Disruption: Venture Capital in the AI Acceleration Era Description: From agentic AI and developer tooling to infrastructure and emerging platforms, the conversation will focus on areas where sustainable value is forming, how to separate momentum from substance, and what founders should understand about how capital is being deployed today.



Additionally, Greenberg Traurig attorneys will be presenting on a variety of topics at the firm's booth, located at #517 in the eMerge AI Pavilion (view the full map):

Kieran Dwyer and Joshua B. Forman, Miami Corporate shareholder Date and time: April 23, 10-10:30 a.m. Topic: Inside the AI Boom: Explore the trends driving data center development, training, and AI deployment.



John D. Owens, III, Miami Corporate shareholder Date and time: April 23, 1:30-2 p.m. Topic: The Mainstreaming of Secondaries: The Role of Secondaries in the Venture Capital Market in 2026



Shomari B. Wade, Washington, D.C., Government Contracts shareholder Date and time: April 23, 2:30-3 p.m. Topic: Navigating the New Era of Federal Acquisition: Policy Changes and Industry Impacts



Erika Cabo, Miami Corporate of counsel Date and time: April 24, 10:30-11 a.m. Topic: Tokenization : Where the Real Opportunities Are — From Stablecoins to Securities



Kieran Dwyer Date and time: April 24, 11:30 a.m.-noon Topic: Five Questions Board Members Should be Asking About AI (and That CEOs Should be Ready to Answer) Date and time: April 24, 12:30-1 p.m. Topic: Effective AI Governance as an AI Accelerator - enabling teams to move faster within defined guardrails.



About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP