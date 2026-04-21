8 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys to Speak at eMerge Americas Conference

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Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Apr 21, 2026, 17:55 ET

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight attorneys from Greenberg Traurig, P.A. will speak at the 2026 eMerge Americas conference, considered the premier global technology event, April 23-24 at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

In addition to serving as an event sponsor, Greenberg Traurig is a founding partner of eMerge Americas and has played a central role in the conference's development since its inception. Early planning discussions hosted at the firm's Miami office helped spark the creation of eMerge Americas, laying the groundwork for what has become a premier global technology conference. Today, the annual event connects business leaders, government officials, investors, and entrepreneurs from around the world to discover the newest technologies fueling future innovation.

"Miami has emerged as one of the world's premier tech hubs, attracting global talent and capital at an unprecedented pace," said Jaret L. Davis, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Miami office, a senior vice president of the firm, and general counsel for eMerge Americas. "As a founding partner of eMerge Americas, Greenberg Traurig's attorneys are at the forefront of that transformation and are proud to share the eMerge Americas stage with the innovators and leaders building the future of technology both locally and globally."

For over a decade, Davis has helped lead Greenberg Traurig's work as a critical player guiding deals and investments in the technology industry. He routinely represents technology companies, including publicly traded clients with an aggregate market capitalization exceeding $100 billion, and several of Miami's largest unicorn companies.

The following is a list of Greenberg Traurig speakers at the event and their corresponding panels:

Additionally, Greenberg Traurig attorneys will be presenting on a variety of topics at the firm's booth, located at #517 in the eMerge AI Pavilion (view the full map):

  • Kieran Dwyer and Joshua B. Forman, Miami Corporate shareholder
    • Date and time: April 23, 10-10:30 a.m.
    • Topic: Inside the AI Boom:  Explore the trends driving data center development, training, and AI deployment.
  • John D. Owens, III, Miami Corporate shareholder
    • Date and time: April 23, 1:30-2 p.m.
    • Topic: The Mainstreaming of Secondaries: The Role of Secondaries in the Venture Capital Market in 2026
  • Erika Cabo, Miami Corporate of counsel  
    • Date and time: April 24, 10:30-11 a.m.
    • Topic: Tokenization: Where the Real Opportunities Are — From Stablecoins to Securities
  • Kieran Dwyer
    • Date and time: April 24, 11:30 a.m.-noon
    • Topic: Five Questions Board Members Should be Asking About AI (and That CEOs Should be Ready to Answer)
    • Date and time: April 24, 12:30-1 p.m.
    • Topic: Effective AI Governance as an AI Accelerator - enabling teams to move faster within defined guardrails. 

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

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