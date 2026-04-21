Greenberg Traurig's Fred E. Karlinsky Named to News Service of Florida's '50 Over 50' List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Global Insurance Regulatory & Transactions Practice Chair Fred E. Karlinsky was recognized on the News Service of Florida's 2026 "50 Over 50" list. Honorees will be celebrated at an awards reception April 22 at the Doubletree Tallahassee.

The "50 Over 50" recognition spotlights Florida's most distinguished leaders in government, business, and media who are leading the way through their achievements, philanthropic efforts, and dedication to the betterment of Florida and its residents, according to the publication.

Karlinsky, a shareholder in the firm's Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C., offices, was selected for his impact across Florida's insurance, legal, and government sectors.

An internationally recognized authority on insurance regulatory and compliance matters, Karlinsky has been a leading voice in Florida on behalf of the insurance industry for more than 30 years. In his practice, he represents insurers, reinsurers, and a wide variety of other insurance-related entities. He also played a key role in shaping the tort reforms adopted in Florida in 2022 and 2023, helping transform the state's regulatory landscape while simultaneously advising startups and other new entrants into the marketplace.

In addition to his work within the insurance sector, Karlinsky serves on the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC), which he chaired from 2022-2025 — six of the seven sitting justices have been appointed during his tenure. He previously served on the Constitution Revision Commission (CRC) and serves annually on U.S. Sen. Rick Scott's Military Academy Selection Committee.

Karlinsky serves as President of the Florida Supreme Court Historical Society, Vice Chair of World Trade Center Miami, and Audit Chair and Executive Committee Member of Leadership Florida, where he previously served as Fundraising Chair and General Counsel. He is a member of the Orange Bowl Committee and served as a Board Member of the South Florida 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game Host Committee. He also serves as Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center in Hollywood, Florida.

Karlinsky also has served as an adjunct professor of law at Florida State University (FSU) College of Law since 2008 and currently chairs the FSU Law School Board of Visitors.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP