Greenberg Traurig's Samantha Ahuja, David Freylikhman Inducted into American College of Real Estate Lawyers

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samantha Ahuja and David Freylikhman, shareholders at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, have been elected fellows of the American College of Real Estate Lawyers (ACREL), a national association of commercial real estate attorneys.

Ahuja and Freylikhman are among a select group of attorneys elected nationwide as members of the ACREL Class of 2026. Fellowship is extended by invitation only following a rigorous vetting process and is reserved for lawyers who have distinguished themselves through outstanding legal ability, professional experience, contributions to the real estate bar, and the highest standards of ethical conduct, according to the organization's website.

Based in Washington, D.C., Ahuja focuses her practice on hospitality, real estate, and complex commercial transactions, advising hotel owners, developers, investors, and operators on acquisitions, dispositions, financings, development, management, and joint venture matters. As co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Hospitality Practice, she plays a leadership role in guiding the firm's global hospitality strategy and representing clients in high‑profile and sophisticated real estate transactions across domestic and international markets.

Based in New Jersey and New York, Freylikhman focuses his practice on complex real estate transactions spanning all major property asset classes nationally and internationally. A member of Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice, he advises property owners and operators, family offices, funds, and sponsors on acquisitions, dispositions, secured financing, Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing, assemblages, and transactions involving 1031 exchanges and multistate portfolios.

Founded in 1978, ACREL promotes excellence in real estate law through education, professional service, and public outreach, and serves as a forum for discussion of critical issues affecting the real estate industry.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP