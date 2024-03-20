80+ Inspiring Events are Waiting for you in Hotel & Shop Plus 2024

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel & Shop Plus will take place from 26-29 March 2024 in Shanghai. As China's leading trade show, it has been devoted to hospitality and commercial space for more than 30 years. This event aims to be built as one-stop souring platform for the construction and operation of hotels and commercial space.

With the support of China Tourist Hotel Association, China Commerce Association for General Merchandise, China Association of Lighting Industry, China Architectural Culture Centre, MoHURD, and organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, this mega event will gather again to benefit all the participants.

As a large-scale and professional exhibition in China, we invite professional visitors from hotel management groups, real estate developers, cultural and tourism planning enterprises, architects, designers, chain stores, and other parties every year. By creating rich event content and diverse business opportunities, we help to deeply integrate the upstream and downstream industrial chains of the hotel and commercial industries, and make every effort to build a one-stop procurement platform for the construction and operation of hotels and commercial spaces.

80+ Inspiring Activities bring Countless Highlights

For the past decade, we have held various themed activities, from hotels and design to commercial and office spaces... Continuously enriching the interdisciplinary ecosystem, empowering the development and innovation of the industry. In 2024, a series of 80+activities will be created on site, bringing together over 1000 leading forces such as industry associations, hotel management groups, investors, design institutions, commercial office real estate developers, and property management companies, share insights and experiences, spread the voice of ideas!

Discussing Design Trends with International Masters

Many interesting activities will give you a new vision, for instance, on March 26th in Hall E1, the most popular and well-known forum will be held—the China International Building and Interior Design Forum, where you can see Rob Wagemans, the designer of W Hotels, Charlie Hearn from Inspiral Architecture, Kristina Zanic from Kristina Zanic Consultant, Alison Chi from Chi&Co, and Tristan Auer from IZEU TRISTAN AUER, etc. These international top tier masters will share and hot topics such as luxury design, renovation, and sustainable development, interpreting the latest industry trends. The 2024 IDF, with the theme of "Breakthroughs • Reinvention," will once again gather popular hotel and commercial space architects and designers in the industry.

Besides, on March 26th in Hall E7, the China International Lighting Design Forum will be held, where you can meet Sergio Boccia from Sergio Boccia Lighting design, Ming Zhong from TS lighting, Wang Yue from GODEN Lighting Design, Yu Xiankai from Hanrun Lighting Design, etc. Focusing on lighting designs such as commercial intelligence lighting, cultural and tourism landscape lighting, and light shows that have received widespread attention, and from the perspectives of intelligence, technology, craftsmanship, aesthetics, and commercial applications, it will endow lighting design with more added value and imaginative space.

More Exciting Design Forums:

Urban Renewal and Hotel Renovation Theme Forum

China Restaurant Interior Design Award

Resort & Healing Hotel Planning and Design Theme Summit

Tide Rising East 2024 Habitat Design Forum

Hotel & Commercial Space Sustainable Development Design Innovation Forum

2024 INTERNI SIGN TALK

2024 Forum on Technology, Nature, and Humanities in Future Cultural and Tourism Hotel Design

2024 Cultural and Tourism Content & Traffic Empowerment Forum and 1 Billion Media Resources to Assist Cultural and Tourism Launch Conference

Intelligent Health Light Forum

Integration of Hotel Lighting and Commercial Space

The Charm of Light Beautify the Commercial Space

Exploring Unlimited Business Opportunities for Hospitality and Tourism Market

The Hotel Culture Week showcases new trends in brand development, new ideas for hotel operations and upgrades through a series of forums, as well as through Hotel Housekeeping Competitions and other activities to enhance hotel service levels, presenting hotel culture and innovative development in all aspects.

The Hotel Brand Investment and Franchise Zone, and Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show, will gather well-known domestic and foreign hotel brands, B&B brands, design companies and integrated brands, as well as hotel and commercial space enterprises to showcase the real scenes of hotel rooms on site. The show includes IHG, Wanda Hotels & Resorts group, H world Group (Intercity Hotel /Orange Hotel /Crystal Orange Hotel), DaCheng Hotel Group, Shanghai Seclusive Life Hotel, Shanghai Catenate People Interior Design, etc., these activities can offer a new opportunity to know more design concepts.

The first China International Hotel Brands Innovative Forum will be grandly held on March 26th in Hall W4, with the theme of "deconstruction, revitalization, and breakthrough". Focusing on topics such as value reshaping, renovation, product upgrading, brand iteration, and service innovation. There are more than 50 top-tier domestic and foreign high-end hotel groups, 500+ cultural and tourism groups, investment franchisees, designers, and KOLs in Hotel and tourism, including Xin Tao, Secretary General of the China Tourism Hotel Association, Li Ruizhong, General Manager of Greenland Hotel Tourism Group, Jin Luyi, Vice President of Greater China Development of Intercontinental Hotel Group, Chen Baozhu, Vice President of Hilton Group Greater China, they will create a long-term influence for the big hotel brand, revitalize innovation, thus to help emerging Hotel brands quickly enhance brand effectiveness.

More Exciting Activities of Hotel Culture Week:

China Cultural and Business Tourism Industry • Hotel Brand Culture Festival

China Hotel Procurement Forum

2024 AHF Asia Hotel and Tourism Forum

2024 Hotel Traffic and Brand IP Marketing Forum

Hotel Uniform Show

Hotel Housekeeping Competition

China Hotel Industry Innovation Empowerment Forum

Saville Hotel Investment and Development Summit and Hotel Brand Franchise Matchmaking Summit

China Hotel Investment AC Index Forum

Reshaping the Traditional Form of Office

The 2024 Hotel & Shop Plus, after years of deep cultured in the hotel industry and commerce, it further exploring more diverse attempts and new expressions - expanding the field of "Office & Public", with an international perspective and aesthetic perspective, to build a multi-industry breakthrough and interconnection. This year, highly influential commercial architects and designers from the industry, as well as representatives from large real estate development groups and property management companies, gathered on-site to hold forums such as Future! Future Office Space Trends Summit, Fashion Office Carnival Forum, Green Office Design Trend Forum, Innovation and Application Trends of Smart Office, and other office themed forum activities, bring inspiration to the office space and design industry under the new normal!

Integrating Resources in China & Southeast Asia

Hotel & Shop Plus connects both inside and outside, developing in multiple locations.

In 2024, based in Shanghai, we will expand into larger place in China, and explore the Southeast Asian market. On June 27-29, 2024, the event will return to Chengdu New International Convention and Exhibition Center in Century City; On December 12-14, 2024, at Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center; On August 21-24, 2024, it will happen again at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand. The show will provide efficient procurement and business exchange platforms for buyers from around the world, and create a series of high-quality hotel and commercial space construction and operation procurement events.

Learn about more information at www.expohsp.com/?lang=en

Claim your free pass at https://reg.hdeexpo.com/en/user/login?

SOURCE IM Sinoexpo