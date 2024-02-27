Hotel & Shop Plus will take place from 26-29 March 2024 in Shanghai

IM Sinoexpo

27 Feb, 2024, 05:34 ET

SHANGHAI, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel & Shop Plus, hosted by IM Sinoexpo, will take place from 26-29 March 2024 in Shanghai. As China's leading trade show, it has been devoted to hospitality and commercial space for more than 30 years. This event aims to be built as one-stop souring platform for the construction and operation of hotels and commercial space.

With the support of China Tourist Hotel Association, China Commerce Association for General Merchandise, China Association of Lighting Industry, China Architectural Culture Centre, MoHURD, and organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, this mega event will gather again to benefit all the participants.

The event covers a wealth of products ranging from design materials, smart technologies, hotel supplies, cleaning products to self-service retail and total solutions. Chinese local enterprises and international brands will showcase their latest product collections and solutions. Visitors and buyers can stroll through 17 different themed exhibition halls, experience the vitality and innovative atmosphere of the industry, learn about market trends, and purchase cost-effective products for newly-built and renovated projects.

The 4-day event will entail exciting forums and conferences discussing hot topics around interior design, lighting design, supply chain, operational management and ESG, as well as investment and franchise for hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, office buildings and public facilities.

2024 Prospect

With an area of 210,000 sqm, the 2024 Hotel & Shop Plus will bring together more than 2,000 international well-known enterprises, attract 130,000-plus professional visitors, they are hoteliers, hotel managers, hotel investors, real estate investors and hotel designers, etc. The event will also hold match-making activity to have a direct face-to-face procurement and cooperation.

Ready to be Inspirated in Exciting Activities

With new scenarios, demands, products, and services emerging one after another, various consumer economies are becoming the "new engines" for activating cultural and tourism consumption. The 2024 Hotel & Shop Plus will drive the dual core of hotel and commercial, and update previous strategies to bring a new look to the exhibition and more development opportunities for hoteliers.

Many interesting activities will give you a new vision, for instance, the most popular and well-Known forum—the China International Building and Interior Design Forum, where you can see Charlie Hearn from Inspiral Architecture, Kristina Zanic from Kristina Zanic Consultant, and Tristan Auer from IZEU TRISTAN AUER etc. Besides, the China International Lighting Design Forum, where you can meet Stefano Piontini from Vudafieri Saverino Partners, Ming Zhong from TS lighting etc. Also, the Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show, which includes DaCheng Hotel Group, Shanghai Seclusive Life Hotel, Shanghai Catenate People Interior Design, etc., these activities can offer a new opportunity to know more design concepts. And it also includes other activities such as China Hotel Procurement Conference, Hotel Brand Culture Festival, Hotel Uniform Show, Hotel Housekeeping Competition. The 2024 Hotel & Shop Plus also strive to create multiple immersive special activities, such as B&Bs Culture Festival, Wild Luxury Show, Pop Office Carnival and E-sports Hotel Collection.

In 2024, Hotel & Shop Plus will reach a new level, achieve a new breakthrough in visitor data, and provide valuable opportunities for hoteliers and purchasing professionals to meet with local and international hospitality suppliers, and explore high quality products to enhance hotel guests experience.

Learn about more information at www.expohsp.com/?lang=en

Claim your free pass at https://reg.hdeexpo.com/en/user/login?utm_source=media&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=PRNewswire

