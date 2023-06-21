80 Jones Walker Attorneys Ranked in Chambers USA 2023

NEW ORLEANS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to announce its top rankings in the 2023 edition of Chambers USA, the world's leading legal data and analytics provider, highlighting the top lawyers and law firms across the USA for over two decades, by Chambers and Partners. Attorneys and law firms are selected for inclusion based on submissions by legal practices, interviews, research, and client references.

Jones Walker ranked nationally in seven practices: Construction, Gaming & Licensing, Occupational Safety and Health, Offshore Energy, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Finance, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York), and Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Regulatory.

The firm also ranked regionally in 15 practices: Banking & Finance (Alabama, Louisiana), Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Louisiana, Mississippi), Construction (Georgia, Louisiana), Corporate/Commercial (Alabama, Mississippi), Corporate/M&A (Louisiana), Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Louisiana), Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas (Louisiana), Environment (Louisiana), Gaming & Licensing (Louisiana), Healthcare (Alabama, Louisiana), Labor & Employment (Louisiana), Litigation: General Commercial (Louisiana, Mississippi), Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations (Louisiana), Real Estate (Louisiana, Mississippi), and Tax (Louisiana).

This year, 80 Jones Walker attorneys across the firm's geographic footprint in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and New York were recognized for their prominence in specific areas of law.

USA - NATIONWIDE

William C. Baldwin , Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Finance

, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Finance J. Kelly Duncan , Gaming & Licensing

, Gaming & Licensing George J. Fowler, III , Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York )

, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside ) Jane Henican Heidingsfelder , Occupational Safety and Health

, Occupational Safety and Health Grady S. Hurley , Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York )

, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside ) R. Scott Jenkins , Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Regulatory

, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Regulatory Cindy Matherne Muller , Offshore Energy

, Offshore Energy Thomas B. Shepherd, III , Gaming & Licensing

ALABAMA

C. Ellis Brazeal, III , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

, Bankruptcy/Restructuring Robert L. Carothers Jr. , Banking & Finance: Mainly Regulatory

, Banking & Finance: Mainly Regulatory John Beaulieu (Beau) Grenier , Corporate/Commercial

, Corporate/Commercial Daniel J. Martin , Healthcare

, Healthcare Michael D. Waters , Banking & Finance: Mainly Regulatory

FLORIDA

Edward R. Shohat, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

GEORGIA

Neal J. Sweeney , Construction

, Construction Chad V. Theriot , Construction

LOUISIANA

H. Mark Adams , Labor & Employment

, Labor & Employment Jesse R. Adams, III , Tax

, Tax William M. Backstrom, Jr. , Tax

, Tax William C. Baldwin , Marine Finance

, Marine Finance Robert B. Bieck, Jr. , Litigation: Securities

, Litigation: Securities Timothy P. Brechtel , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Boyd A. Bryan , Environment

, Environment Andre B. Burvant , Tax

, Tax Christopher D. Cazenave , Construction

, Construction R. Keith Colvin , Real Estate

, Real Estate Richard F. Cortizas , Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use

, Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use Mark A. Cunningham , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Nadia de la Houssaye , Healthcare

, Healthcare Sarah Y. Dicharry , Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas J. Kelly Duncan , Gaming & Licensing, Marine Finance

, Gaming & Licensing, Marine Finance Luke Falgoust , Banking & Finance

, Banking & Finance Elizabeth J. Futrell , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

, Bankruptcy/Restructuring Covert J. Geary, Litigation: General Commercial

Alex H. Glaser , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Jeffrey P. Good , Real Estate

, Real Estate Jeffry W. Gray , Real Estate

, Real Estate Pauline F. Hardin , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Curtis R. Hearn , Corporate/M&A

, Corporate/M&A Jane Henican Heidingsfelder , Labor & Employment

, Labor & Employment Robert (Bob) E. Holden , Environment

, Environment David M. Hunter , Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas Jonathan A. Hunter , Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas Matthew W. Kern , Public Finance

, Public Finance Jennifer Faroldi Kogos , Labor & Employment

, Labor & Employment Joseph F. Lavigne , Labor & Employment

, Labor & Employment Seth A. Levine , Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas Sidney F. Lewis , V, Labor & Employment

, V, Labor & Employment Michael W. Magner , Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations Marjorie A. McKeithen , Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas Stanley A. Millan , Environment: Litigation

, Environment: Litigation Mark A. Mintz , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

, Bankruptcy/Restructuring Kenneth J. Najder , Corporate/M&A

, Corporate/M&A J. Marshall Page, III , Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A

, Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A Alex P. Prochaska , Environment

, Environment Rudolph R. Ramelli , Tax

, Tax Carl D. Rosenblum , Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas

, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas Dionne M. Rousseau , Corporate/M&A

, Corporate/M&A Amy Garrity Scafidel , Banking & Finance

, Banking & Finance Robert W. Scheffy, Jr. , Real Estate

, Real Estate Kelly C. Simoneaux , Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation

, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation Meghan E. Smith , Environment: Litigation

, Environment: Litigation Richard J. Tyler , Construction

, Construction Susan M. Tyler , Real Estate

, Real Estate R. Patrick Vance , Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Litigation: General Commercial

, Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Litigation: General Commercial B. Trevor Wilson , Tax

, Tax Amy M. Winters , Healthcare

, Healthcare Benjamin Paul Woodruff , Banking & Finance

, Banking & Finance Scott T. Zander , Public Finance

MISSISSIPPI

Jeffrey R. Barber , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

, Bankruptcy/Restructuring Neville H. Boschert , Litigation: General Commercial

, Litigation: General Commercial Mark T. Davis , Real Estate

, Real Estate John F. Fletcher , Tax

, Tax Gina M. Jacobs , Corporate/Commercial

, Corporate/Commercial Kristina M. Johnson , Bankruptcy/Restructuring

, Bankruptcy/Restructuring Craig N. Landrum , Corporate/Commercial: Banking & Finance

, Corporate/Commercial: Banking & Finance Christopher S. Pace , Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance

, Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance Kaytie M. Pickett , Litigation: General Commercial

, Litigation: General Commercial Thomas B. Shepherd, III , Gaming & Licensing

, Gaming & Licensing Adam Stone , Litigation: General Commercial

, Litigation: General Commercial Ann Corso Taylor , Real Estate

, Real Estate Aileen S. Thomas , Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance

NEW YORK

Alysse McLoughlin , Tax: State & Local

, Tax: State & Local Kathleen M. Quinn , Tax: State & Local

