80 Jones Walker Attorneys Ranked in Chambers USA 2023

21 Jun, 2023, 09:54 ET

NEW ORLEANS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to announce its top rankings in the 2023 edition of Chambers USA, the world's leading legal data and analytics provider, highlighting the top lawyers and law firms across the USA for over two decades, by Chambers and Partners. Attorneys and law firms are selected for inclusion based on submissions by legal practices, interviews, research, and client references.

Jones Walker ranked nationally in seven practices: Construction, Gaming & Licensing, Occupational Safety and Health, Offshore Energy, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Finance, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York), and Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Regulatory.

The firm also ranked regionally in 15 practices: Banking & Finance (Alabama, Louisiana), Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Louisiana, Mississippi), Construction (Georgia, Louisiana), Corporate/Commercial (Alabama, Mississippi), Corporate/M&A (Louisiana), Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation (Louisiana), Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas (Louisiana), Environment (Louisiana), Gaming & Licensing (Louisiana), Healthcare (Alabama, Louisiana), Labor & Employment (Louisiana), Litigation: General Commercial (Louisiana, Mississippi), Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations (Louisiana), Real Estate (Louisiana, Mississippi), and Tax (Louisiana).

This year, 80 Jones Walker attorneys across the firm's geographic footprint in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and New York were recognized for their prominence in specific areas of law.

USA - NATIONWIDE 

  • William C. Baldwin, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Finance
  • J. Kelly Duncan, Gaming & Licensing
  • George J. Fowler, III, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York)
  • Jane Henican Heidingsfelder, Occupational Safety and Health
  • Grady S. Hurley, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York)
  • R. Scott Jenkins, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Regulatory
  • Cindy Matherne Muller, Offshore Energy
  • Thomas B. Shepherd, III, Gaming & Licensing

ALABAMA

  • C. Ellis Brazeal, III, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
  • Robert L. Carothers Jr., Banking & Finance: Mainly Regulatory
  • John Beaulieu (Beau) Grenier, Corporate/Commercial
  • Daniel J. Martin, Healthcare
  • Michael D. Waters, Banking & Finance: Mainly Regulatory

FLORIDA

  • Edward R. Shohat, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations

GEORGIA

  • Neal J. Sweeney, Construction
  • Chad V. Theriot, Construction

LOUISIANA

  • H. Mark Adams, Labor & Employment
  • Jesse R. Adams, III, Tax
  • William M. Backstrom, Jr., Tax
  • William C. Baldwin, Marine Finance
  • Robert B. Bieck, Jr., Litigation: Securities
  • Timothy P. Brechtel, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
  • Boyd A. Bryan, Environment
  • Andre B. Burvant, Tax
  • Christopher D. Cazenave, Construction
  • R. Keith Colvin, Real Estate
  • Richard F. Cortizas, Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
  • Mark A. Cunningham, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
  • Nadia de la Houssaye, Healthcare
  • Sarah Y. Dicharry, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas
  • J. Kelly Duncan, Gaming & Licensing, Marine Finance
  • Luke Falgoust, Banking & Finance
  • Elizabeth J. Futrell, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
  • Covert J. Geary, Litigation: General Commercial
  • Alex H. Glaser, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
  • Jeffrey P. Good, Real Estate
  • Jeffry W. Gray, Real Estate
  • Pauline F. Hardin, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
  • Curtis R. Hearn, Corporate/M&A
  • Jane Henican Heidingsfelder, Labor & Employment
  • Robert (Bob) E. Holden, Environment
  • David M. Hunter, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas
  • Jonathan A. Hunter, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas
  • Matthew W. Kern, Public Finance
  • Jennifer Faroldi Kogos, Labor & Employment
  • Joseph F. Lavigne, Labor & Employment
  • Seth A. Levine, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas
  • Sidney F. Lewis, V, Labor & Employment
  • Michael W. Magner, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
  • Marjorie A. McKeithen, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas
  • Stanley A. Millan, Environment: Litigation
  • Mark A. Mintz, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
  • Kenneth J. Najder, Corporate/M&A
  • J. Marshall Page, III, Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A
  • Alex P. Prochaska, Environment
  • Rudolph R. Ramelli, Tax
  • Carl D. Rosenblum, Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas
  • Dionne M. Rousseau, Corporate/M&A
  • Amy Garrity Scafidel, Banking & Finance
  • Robert W. Scheffy, Jr., Real Estate
  • Kelly C. Simoneaux, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
  • Meghan E. Smith, Environment: Litigation
  • Richard J. Tyler, Construction
  • Susan M. Tyler, Real Estate
  • R. Patrick Vance, Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Litigation: General Commercial
  • B. Trevor Wilson, Tax
  • Amy M. Winters, Healthcare
  • Benjamin Paul Woodruff, Banking & Finance
  • Scott T. Zander, Public Finance

MISSISSIPPI

  • Jeffrey R. Barber, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
  • Neville H. Boschert, Litigation: General Commercial
  • Mark T. Davis, Real Estate
  • John F. Fletcher, Tax
  • Gina M. Jacobs, Corporate/Commercial
  • Kristina M. Johnson, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
  • Craig N. Landrum, Corporate/Commercial: Banking & Finance
  • Christopher S. Pace, Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance
  • Kaytie M. Pickett, Litigation: General Commercial
  • Thomas B. Shepherd, III, Gaming & Licensing
  • Adam Stone, Litigation: General Commercial
  • Ann Corso Taylor, Real Estate
  • Aileen S. Thomas, Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance

NEW YORK

  • Alysse McLoughlin, Tax: State & Local
  • Kathleen M. Quinn, Tax: State & Local

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 135 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact:
Savannah Kirk
225.248.3435
[email protected]

