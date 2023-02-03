80+ Kids Surprised with New Bikes in Temple Hills, MD

TEMPLE HILLS, Md., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In early November, Passport Auto Group surprised the entire third grade class at Panorama Elementary School with new bikes through the Bikes for Kids Foundation. Passport Auto Group President, Everett Hellmuth, and Vice President, Jay Klein, heard about the Bikes for Kids Foundation and wanted to sponsor a local elementary school in Prince George's County, Maryland, where many of the Passport Auto Group stores are located. "We are always looking for more ways to support our local community and surrounding schools," said Jay Klein. "This program teaches students that hard work helps make dreams come true, and we are excited to be able to sponsor local Panorama Elementary School in this way."

Bikes for Kids Foundation President, Robert Krumroy, stands with employees of Passport Auto Group and students and staff of Panorama Elementary during a school assembly.

Prior to the donation event, employees of Passport Auto Group assembled the brand-new bikes at their Passport Collision Center. Passport employees worked together using their own tools to assemble the bikes, from pumping tires to tightening handlebars. Passport then donated the bikes in early November on behalf of the Bikes for Kids Foundation at a school assembly.

The Bikes for Kids Foundation program began by providing books that focused on working hard and dreaming big to the third graders at Panorama Elementary. Then, the students were encouraged to write an essay about what they want to be when they grow up. The third graders were told three essay writers would be picked to win a bike, but to their surprise, they all won a new bike thanks to Passport Auto Group and the Bikes for Kids Foundation.

"It felt like Christmas seeing the students' faces with surprise and excitement. They worked hard and each deserved to be rewarded for their work. We hope this will encourage these students to continue to focus on their dreams as they can accomplish anything," said Passport Auto Group President, Everett Hellmuth.

