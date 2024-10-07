80% of Hiring Managers Seek Verified Temporary Workers for 2024 Holiday Staffing

Verified Temporary Staffing Becomes Crucial to Meet Holiday E-commerce Sales Forecasts, Says Indeed Flex

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays deliver a spike of open positions, and based on past year trends, warehouse and retail jobs will likely ramp up rapidly as the shopping season approaches. 80% of hiring managers from US companies surveyed with 100 to 500 plus employees report they wished they had direct access to verified temporary employees, according to research by Indeed Flex, the company transforming temporary work and a product of Indeed, the number one job site in the world.1

Leading US third-party logistics company reported a 92% increased temporary employee fulfillment rate. Top reasons why companies use temporary staffing companies.

70% of hiring managers report difficulties finding the right temporary workers resulting in low temporary employee fulfillment.

While 43% of hiring managers report hiring temporary workers to cover seasonal fluctuations in workloads.

Further supporting holiday shopping trends, recent Deloitte data is forecasting a 7% to 9% increase in 2024 holiday e-commerce sales compared with the same period in 2023. The data reflects holiday retail sales are likely to rise between 2.3% and 3.3% from November 2024 to January 2025.2

A leading US third-party logistics company leveraged the Indeed Flex Marketplace platform to offer jobs to a large pool of verified workers. The company reported a 92% increased fulfillment rate, hiring 600 workers per day. For a complex and quickly expanding business, leveraging employees with an average of 4.8-star ratings ensured consistent access to quality workers.3

Forecasted e-commerce growth means businesses must be prepared with adequate staffing to meet the heightened demand during this period.

45% of hiring managers report the top reason they engage is to recruit new staff. Companies also leverage temporary staffing agencies to reduce labor costs, fill in for absentee employees, or find people with specific skills for permanent work.

Novo Constare, CEO and Co-founder of Indeed Flex, said:

"Holidays deliver a spike of open positions to handle the gift rush; tapping into a large pool of top-rated, verified workers will ensure businesses can meet rapid growth."

"Temporary workers are the most efficient way for companies to solve seasonal hours, as they can staff up or down immediately using a flexible staffing solution."

"Indeed Flex makes it easy for companies to access quality workers to quickly scale up operations during the holidays and ensure consistent results."

