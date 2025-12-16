Indeed Flex Launches 8 New U.S. Markets, Expanding Access to High-Quality Temporary Workers

Growing marketplace of W-2 workers gives businesses and job seekers greater flexibility in filling critical roles

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indeed Flex, the online marketplace for flexible and temporary work, today announced its entry into eight new markets in the U.S. The company's expansion will enable employers to rapidly fill roles and boost operational efficiency, while empowering job seekers with comprehensive benefits and greater control over their work lives.

As businesses continue to navigate economic uncertainty, seasonal surges, and evolving workforce expectations, Indeed Flex offers innovative staffing solutions built for agility, speed, and reliability. Its mobile-powered marketplace connects employers with a fully vetted W-2 workforce to fill critical roles in industries such as retail, hospitality, industrial/logistics, and facilities management. Indeed Flex also offers employers an end-to-end Vendor Management Service (VMS) platform, Flex Plus. This customizable solution delivers a comprehensive overview of recruiting, payroll, operational streamlining, staffing agency performance, and workforce compliance management in one centralized place.

With its expansion, Indeed Flex is now operating in the following new regions, with plans to expand further across the states in the coming months:

Charlotte, NC

Northern Kentucky

Las Vegas, NV

Southern and Central NJ

Greater New Haven, CT

Orlando, FL

Phoenix, AZ

Reno, NV

"In the face of economic volatility, businesses across the U.S. are grappling with fluctuating demand — which makes workforce planning even more complicated," said Azusa Kurihara, VP of Strategy at Indeed Flex. "We are grateful for the opportunity to empower more businesses and workers with flexibility when they need it the most."

Indeed Flex offers temporary and flexible workers unparalleled benefits, including:

Instant Access to Work: Job seekers can tailor their search based on their schedule and preferences, then browse and apply for roles 24/7.

Job seekers can tailor their search based on their schedule and preferences, then browse and apply for roles 24/7. Same Day Pay: Up to 50% of wages are available an hour after shift completion.

Up to 50% of wages are available an hour after shift completion. Medical Benefits: As W-2 workers, Flexers are eligible to enroll for medical, dental, and vision insurance plans as of date of hire.

As W-2 workers, Flexers are eligible to enroll for medical, dental, and vision insurance plans as of date of hire. Extra Perks: After working just one shift through the Indeed Flex app, workers are automatically enrolled in Indeed Flex's rewards program.

As a result, employers benefit from a more engaged, consistent, and reliable workforce.

