800 Pound Gorilla Launches Gorilla Comedy+ Streaming Service with Cineverse

Launching May 5, Gorilla Comedy+ Will Feature New Stand-Up Specials From Patton Oswalt, Pete Holmes, Jourdain Fisher, Emmy Blotnick, Nish Kumar and the Entire 800 Pound Gorilla Catalog

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To further its mission to deliver comedy globally, Nashville powerhouse 800 Pound Gorilla, partnering with Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), announced today the May 5 launch of Gorilla Comedy+, a premium, ad-free streaming service built for comedians and their fans. The platform will feature exclusive new specials alongside the full 800 Pound Gorilla catalog, over 250 titles, giving a global audience easy access to stand-up comedy anytime, anywhere.

800 Pound Gorilla Launches Gorilla Comedy+ Streaming Service

"Gorilla Comedy+ is about giving fans the ultimate stand-up experience while providing comedians with a platform that values their work," said Ryan Bitzer, Co-Founder of 800 Pound Gorilla Media. "We designed it to complement existing partnerships and to make it easier for fans to discover and enjoy the comedians they love."

At launch, subscribers will have first access to Patton Oswalt's latest special, Tea and Scotch, along with exclusive specials from Sal Vulcano, Emmy Blotnick, Pete Holmes, Jourdain Fisher, UK Comedian Nish Kumar, and more.

"We're building Gorilla Comedy+ as a place where the comedy world can come together, which hasn't existed until now," said Damion Greiman, Co-Founder of 800 Pound Gorilla Media. "After 10 years in the middle with a lot of comics, it's about helping them get to fans and keep building specials, series, movies and beyond."

800 Pound Gorilla is partnering with Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an innovative entertainment technology company and studio, to power its new streaming service Gorilla Comedy+ using Cineverse's proprietary Matchpoint® platform. Through this collaboration, Gorilla Comedy+ will leverage Matchpoint®, an automated suite of products designed to simplify and optimize the streaming video supply chain, utilizing Blueprint to build apps across multiple platforms and Dispatch for content onboarding, management, and delivery.

Ian Adkins, Head of Innovation and Co-Founder, adds "Cineverse and OTT Studio's forward thinking approach made them the ideal partners to bring this service to life. Great comedy deserves innovative technology, and we're excited to be building Gorilla Comedy+ together."

A curated library, comedian spotlights, and global reach, Gorilla Comedy+ positions 800 Pound Gorilla at the forefront of the digital comedy landscape, delivering more laughs for fans and more opportunities for the comedians who make them. Be on the lookout for specials from Ian Bagg, Whitney Cummings, David Cross, Matt Rife, Kyle Kinane, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

With a combined 3.1M followers, The 800 Pound Gorilla network reaches over 20 million comedy fans a month. The company is laying the foundation for a multi-format comedy home where stand-up is just the beginning. As the platform expands into scripted, unscripted, and documentary content, 800 Pound Gorilla's goal is to tell comedy stories in all of their forms, partnering with comics to help create what's next, with a comedy-first approach to the artist and fan in all they do.

Founded in 2016, 800 Pound Gorilla Media is one of the world's leading comedy media companies specializing in the production, distribution, and marketing of stand-up comedy specials. The company has produced or distributed acclaimed projects like YouTube hits Mark Normand's Out To Lunch and Matt Rife's Only Fans, as well as specials for major streamers, including Leanne Morgan's I'm Every Woman on Netflix and Sean Patton's Number One on Peacock. Distribution partners include industry giants Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network, Bill Burr & Al Madrigal's All Things Comedy, as well as Comedy Central. Committed to delivering the best in comedy to a global audience, 800 Pound Gorilla Media leverages innovation and transparency to enhance the human experience through shared laughter. Headquartered in Nashville with team members worldwide and an international division in London, the company invites comedy lovers to connect on 800poundgorillamedia.com, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem powered by AI and designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

CONTACTS

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800 Pound Gorilla

Jeff Kilgour, The Syndicate

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Allie Gruensfelder, The Syndicate

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Cassidy Berstler, The Syndicate

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SOURCE Cineverse Corp.