Cineverse Launches New 'So … Real' SVOD Channel on Roku

'So … Real' and Flagship 'Cineverse' Channel Now Available via Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an entertainment technology company and studio, has announced today the addition of two new subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) channels available via Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel.

The two new subscription offerings are So … Real, Cineverse's channel dedicated to lifestyle and reality content from All3Media International, and Cineverse, the company's flagship streaming brand that features series and movies for any mood. This marks the SVOD launch of So … Real, previously available as a free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, and the expansion of Cineverse, which has grown since launching its SVOD offering.

Roku customers can watch the following and more on So … Real with a Premium Subscription:

The Only Way is Essex – A glamorous series with big characters - the 'love rat', the 'bitch', the 'tart with a heart', the 'camp' gossip - but all of them are playing themselves, all of them living in the golden triangle of Essex, England's fake-tan capital;





– A glamorous series with big characters - the 'love rat', the 'bitch', the 'tart with a heart', the 'camp' gossip - but all of them are playing themselves, all of them living in the golden triangle of Essex, England's fake-tan capital; Inside the Ambulance – Crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service wear body-mounted cameras and their ambulance is rigged with cameras to give a unique perspective on the medical emergencies they deal with every day as well as capturing lighter moments;





– Crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service wear body-mounted cameras and their ambulance is rigged with cameras to give a unique perspective on the medical emergencies they deal with every day as well as capturing lighter moments; Extreme Salvage Squad – Any job, any time... Enter the high-stakes world of marine recovery and rescue with Extreme Salvage Squad;





– Any job, any time... Enter the high-stakes world of marine recovery and rescue with Extreme Salvage Squad; Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners – Meet the Obsessive-Compulsive Cleaners, individuals who take cleaning and order to a whole new level. In each episode, an obsessive cleaner is paired with a borderline hoarder to help bring order to chaos; and





– Meet the Obsessive-Compulsive Cleaners, individuals who take cleaning and order to a whole new level. In each episode, an obsessive cleaner is paired with a borderline hoarder to help bring order to chaos; and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares – Gordon Ramsay provides emergency restaurant rescue with a unique combination of practical insight and compelling entertainment.

Meanwhile, Roku customers can now enjoy the following titles (to name a few) with a Premium Subscription to the Cineverse SVOD channel:

Being Human (UK) – Our heroes move to Wales to continue their quest to live like normal human beings;





– Our heroes move to Wales to continue their quest to live like normal human beings; The Fall – Gillian Anderson stars in this gripping psychological thriller as she forensically examines the lives of two hunters, one a serial killer that stalks his victims at random and the other a high-powered detective superintendent brought in to catch him;





– Gillian Anderson stars in this gripping psychological thriller as she forensically examines the lives of two hunters, one a serial killer that stalks his victims at random and the other a high-powered detective superintendent brought in to catch him; The English Teacher – Julianne Moore stars as an English teacher who has her life turned upside down when a former student returns to town. Also starring Greg Kinnear and Nathan Lane;





– Julianne Moore stars as an English teacher who has her life turned upside down when a former student returns to town. Also starring Greg Kinnear and Nathan Lane; Maurice – A story of coming to terms with one's sexuality and identity in the face of disapproval and misunderstanding. Maurice Hall (James Wilby) and Clive Durham (Hugh Grant) find themselves falling in love at Cambridge; and





– A story of coming to terms with one's sexuality and identity in the face of disapproval and misunderstanding. Maurice Hall (James Wilby) and Clive Durham (Hugh Grant) find themselves falling in love at Cambridge; and I Shouldn't Be Alive – Shouldn't Be Alive is a gripping documentary series that dramatizes true stories of survival in remote, hostile environments. Through interviews and reenactments, it explores how ordinary people endured extraordinary challenges and defied the odds.

"Expanding our relationship with Roku to bring SVOD channels to their Premium Subscriptions offering, growing the reach of high-quality content and making it even easier for fans to stream these series and films," said Cineverse Executive Director, Business Development John Stack. "So … Real has quietly become popular since launching as a FAST channel in 2020, and now as a Premium Subscription offering with Roku the brand has a great opportunity to get to the next level."

Discoverable across the Roku platform and through The Roku Channel, Premium Subscriptions allow users to subscribe to more than 70 popular streaming services using their Roku account, without needing to create additional logins or passwords. Premium Subscriptions customers can access and stream their entertainment easily with a single login on their Roku device, the Roku mobile app, or the web, and have the added flexibility to add or cancel services at any time – all directly on their Roku device, or by visiting my.roku.com.

Roku customers can sign up for So … Real and Cineverse on The Roku Channel in the U.S. Each service is available for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Sign-up is supported on Roku devices.

About Roku Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. Today, it is the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed (Hypothesis Group, Dec. 2025). Roku connects viewers to the content they love, enables content publishers to build and monetize large audiences through advertising and subscriptions, and provides advertisers with unique capabilities to reach and engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku-made TVs are available at major retailers, and licensed Roku TV™ models are sold by leading TV brands in more than 15 countries around the world. Roku also owns and operates The Roku Channel, the home of premium and free entertainment; Howdy, a low-cost subscription service; and Frndly TV, a live TV streaming service. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

About Cineverse Streaming

Cineverse owns and/or operates a wide range of premium streaming brands, from free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) apps. These span fandoms – from single IP channels around pop cultural icons such as Bob Ross, The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan, Garfield and Barney, to channels curated for fans of Horror (Screambox, Midnight Pulp), Pan-Asian and Anime (RetroCrush, AsianCrush), Comedy (Gorilla Comedy+), Documentary and Crime (Crime Hunters, Docurama), Independent Film (Fandor), Music (Verse Karaoke), Romance and Rom Coms (Dove Channel), to name a few.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem powered by AI and designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

Media Contact:

The Lippin Group for Cineverse

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Julie Milstead

[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.