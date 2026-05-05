Cineverse Brings Guillermo del Toro's Masterpiece Pan's Labyrinth Back to Cannes Film Festival to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Film's World Premiere

Oscar® Winning Phenom Will Screen for the First Time in 4K

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), an entertainment technology company and studio, has announced that writer-director Guillermo del Toro's beloved fantasy feature Pan's Labyrinth will return to the Cannes International Film Festival 20 years after its historic 22-minute standing ovation—the longest in the festival's history. Now, for the first time, the film arrives in 4K, meticulously restored from its original 35mm negative, for which Guillermo Navarro, ASC, received the Best Cinematography Award at the 2007 Oscars.

Del Toro will be in attendance for this special screening at 2pm on May 12th at the Debussy Theater, part of the Cannes Classics section – celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film's World Premiere.

"The buzz around Pan's Labyrinth 20 years ago, and record-breaking standing ovation was a defining moment in Cannes history," said Cineverse Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk. "We are honored to partner with Guillermo del Toro for the return of his masterpiece to the Festival."

Every detail of the restoration was personally overseen by del Toro.

About Pan's Labyrinth

Pan's Labyrinth takes place in 1944, in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War. Young Ofelia and her pregnant mother have been brought to live in the countryside, where her brutal stepfather Captain Vidal's job is to wipe out the remaining rebels camped in the local forest. Nearby, in a hidden labyrinth, Ofelia meets an ageless Faun, who tells her that she is really a princess from an enchanted world. He gives her three tasks which she must complete in order to reclaim her rightful place. As her mother's failing health threatens the life of her unborn child, Ofelia undertakes a quest to complete the Faun's tasks. Written and directed by del Toro, and produced by his company, Tequila Gang, the film stars Ivana Baquero, Maribel Verdu (Y tu mama tambien), Doug Jones (Hellboy II), and Sergi Lopez (Dirty Pretty Things).

The film was nominated in six categories at the 79th Academy Awards® (2007) and took home three Oscar® wins – in the Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Art Direction and Best Achievement in Makeup categories. Across all awards, the film has received 106 wins from 115 nominations. It also earned critical acclaim, including top film of 2006 by the legendary Roger Ebert, and is Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% Tomatometer score.

Guillermo del Toro's Pan Labyrinth 20th Anniversary will be exclusively to theatres in 4K 3D aon October 9 - For more information and to be among the first notified when tickets go on sale, please visit panslabyrinth20.com.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, recent theatrical releases include the franchise returns of The Toxic Avenger, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Return to Silent Hill. On Cineverse's upcoming slate are the 20th anniversary release of Guillermo del Toro's masterpiece Pan's Labyrinth, Wolf Creek: Legacy and the company's first theatrical family feature, Air Bud Returns.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint® – a growing tech ecosystem powered by AI and designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com.

Media Contacts:

The Lippin Group for Cineverse (corporate communications)

[email protected]

42West for Cineverse (Pan's Labyrinth)

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Julie Milstead

[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.