818 Tequila Wants to Give You $8,180 for Your Best Summer Ever

818 kicks off its next chapter with Sazerac with new "Best Summer Ever" campaign, featuring exclusive experiences, weekly giveaways, and multiple chances to win $8,180 all summer long.

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 818 Tequila is making this summer its biggest yet. As the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary and enters an exciting new chapter following its recently announced strategic partnership and financial investment from Sazerac Company, 818 is launching its "Best Summer Ever" campaign — a season-long celebration of the 818 cocktails, gatherings, and moments that make summer worth toasting.

818 Tequila is making this summer its biggest yet.

At the center of the campaign is the "Best Summer Ever" Sweepstakes, launching June 2 and giving multiple lucky fans the chance to win $8,180 throughout the summer to make their dream summer a reality. Whether it's a weekend getaway, or a summer full of perfectly made margaritas, 818 is here to make it happen. The campaign launch video is now live featured on the 818 Instagram.

Throughout the season, 818 will also host weekly "Summer Fridays" giveaways across their Instagram and TikTok channels featuring curated 818 cocktails and collaborations with brands that capture the best of the season. The partner lineup includes DUNE Suncare, Hommey, FWRD, Ring Concierge, and more, with new partners dropping each week.

"'Best Summer Ever' really captures the magic of 818 and the kind of experiences we want to create for our community," said Kendall Jenner, founder of 818 Tequila. "For us, summer has always been about the rituals; the golden hour margarita or the spontaneous hangouts over tequila cocktails that turn into the best nights."

"This "Best Summer Ever" campaign is a celebration of those perfect summer moments, made even better with an 818 cocktail in hand, and we can't think of a better way to kick off this exciting new chapter for our brand!" said Kathleen Braine, Chief Marketing Officer of 818 Tequila.

The campaign will also culminate with a National Tequila Day celebration in the Hamptons on July 24 at the iconic Surf Lodge, where 818 will host a weekend of exclusive experiences and community-driven events, with additional details to be announced.

The recently announced partnership with Sazerac marks an important next step for 818 as the brand continues to expand its presence. By bringing together 818's strong consumer connection with Sazerac's brand building expertise, the partnership creates an opportunity to further strengthen 818's reach across key markets.

Fans can enter the 818 "Best Summer Ever" Sweepstakes throughout the summer, and can find 818 near them at drink818.com/store-locator. Full sweepstakes details are available at drink818.com/818summer. "Summer Fridays" giveaway announcements and campaign moments will roll out weekly across 818's social channels.

For more information, visit drink818.com and follow @drink818 on Instagram and TikTok.

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818 founder Kendall Jenner photographed by Adrian Martin. High-resolution assets available at [LINK].

ABOUT 818 TEQUILA

Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won over 50 blind tasting awards across 15 spirits competitions. 818 Tequila features four variations – a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and its ultra-premium Eight Reserve. In the U.S., 818 has consistently delivered double-digit growth since 2023 even as the broader tequila category has remained relatively flat. From its B Corporation Certified Status, to partnering with S.A.C.R.E.D. – a nonprofit that supports Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made – 818 Tequila keeps the Earth in mind in everything they do.

Learn more at: www.drink818.com

ABOUT SAZERAC

With over 400 years of history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Now in the fourth generation of the current family ownership, Sazerac strives each day to bring the finest spirits to consumers around the world.

Over 550 of the world's most extraordinary brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, BuzzBallz, Southern Comfort, Wheatley Vodka, Meyers's Rum, Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Paddy's Irish Whiskey, and many more.

Sazerac is also the steward of many fine distilleries internationally, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States; Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France; Paul John Distillery in Goa, India; and Hawk's Rock Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. Additional impressive locations can be found in New Orleans, Montréal, London and Sydney, to name a few.

Learn more at: www.sazerac.com.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older. Registration begins at 12:00a ET 6/1/2026 and ends at 11:59p ET 9/8/2026. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, scan the QR code or directly visit www.drink818.com/pages/818-summer. Odds of winning based upon number of eligible entries received as of the date and time of each prize drawing. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. SPONSOR: Sazerac Company, Inc., Louisville, KY.

SOURCE Sazerac