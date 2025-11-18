82% of Finance Leaders Concerned About AI Misuse, Billtrust Study Finds

New Research Reveals Urgent Demand for Responsible AI Deployment in Finance Operations

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , the leader in B2B accounts receivable (AR) workflow and payment software, today released findings from a new research study exploring finance leaders' trust in artificial intelligence (AI) and their expectations for responsible AI deployment. The study, based on a survey of 500 finance professionals and C-suite decision makers, reveals that 82% are concerned about AI's potential for misuse, particularly in fraud and financial crime.

The report, titled "Trust in AI: What Finance Leaders Need to Embrace Artificial Intelligence," highlights the growing sophistication of AI-driven fraud, including voice cloning, deepfake video calls, and convincingly branded fake invoices. Nearly half of respondents (45%) reported encountering AI-generated phishing emails, while 29% had seen AI voice cloning used to impersonate known contacts.

"Although finance leaders are embracing AI, they are demanding responsible implementation," said Ahsan Shah, SVP, AI & Analytics at Billtrust. "Our research shows that trust in AI hinges on transparency, human oversight, and ethical constraints. These aren't optional features; they are foundational requirements."

Other key findings from the report include:

76% believe they would catch a fraudulent invoice before payment, yet many report flagging six or more suspicious invoices monthly.

27% of organizations don't track suspicious activity or aren't sure of their numbers, highlighting a transparency gap.

83% plan to implement AI-enabled solutions within the next two years.

The study also outlines a framework for responsible AI in finance, emphasizing:

Human-in-the-loop architecture for oversight and decision-making.

Transparency and explainability in AI outputs.

Continuous governance and performance review.

Secure and ethical deployment aligned with organizational values.

Digital infrastructure to support scalable, trustworthy AI systems.

"Finance teams are already using AI to flag anomalies and reduce manual review," Shah added. "But they need systems that scale without sacrificing visibility or control. At Billtrust, we're committed to building AI that augments human expertise without replacing it."

