Grant Halloran Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Billtrust

Enterprise Software Leader to Drive Billtrust's Next Phase of AI-powered Accounts Receivable Automation

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , the leader in B2B accounts receivable (AR) workflow and payment software, announced the appointment of Grant Halloran as Chief Executive Officer.

Billtrust CEO Grant Halloran

Halloran is a seasoned enterprise software executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience.

Most recently he served as CEO of Planful, where he orchestrated a multi-year transformation that tripled revenue, doubled the customer base and employee count, and solidified its position as a market leader in financial performance management. Prior to Planful, he served in executive leadership roles at Anaplan, Infor, Heavy AI, and Orbis.

"Grant has an incredible track record of helping enterprise software companies scale globally while staying laser-focused on customer outcomes," said David Post, Billtrust Chairman and Senior Operating Advisor with EQT Partners. "His ability to combine strategic vision with operational excellence will accelerate Billtrust's mission to redefine how finance leaders manage working capital and customer relationships."

"I'm thrilled to join Billtrust to serve this talented team and our thousands of customers across the globe," said Halloran. "While complex mid-market and enterprise companies have partnered with us for many years to simplify and streamline converting B2B sales to cash, we are now in the era where AI is augmenting these processes. Billtrust is at the vanguard of innovation in this area, which makes this an even more exciting time to join the company."

Recent innovations by Billtrust in AI-powered accounts receivable automation include Billtrust Autopilot, an advanced agentic AI assistant, and a multi-agent platform architecture designed to transform AR workflows with unprecedented efficiency and insight. In collections, Billtrust has introduced Agentic Email, Cases for dispute management, Credit Review, and Collections Analytics, enabling finance teams to resolve issues faster, reduce risk, and improve customer experience. Most recently, the company launched Collections Agentic Procedures, which autonomously recommends and executes optimal outreach strategies, setting a new standard for intelligent AR management.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders choose Billtrust to get paid faster, control costs, and maximize customer satisfaction. As a B2B accounts receivable workflow and payment software market leader, we provide the world's leading brands with AI-powered solutions to delight their buyers across the full AR lifecycle—from invoice presentment to payment application. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on meaningful customer outcomes.

Media Contact

Paul Accardo

[email protected]

SOURCE Billtrust