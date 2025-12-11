Billtrust Hits 19-Quarter Streak as G2 Accounts Receivable Automation Software Category Leader

Secures 35 Badges for its AI-Powered Solutions in G2's Winter 2026 Report

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust, the leader in B2B accounts receivable (AR) workflow and payment software, has extended its streak as a G2 Grid® Report for Accounts Receivable Automation Software Leader to 19 consecutive quarters. This achievement, driven by verified customer reviews, underscores Billtrust's consistent ability to deliver innovation and measurable value. In the Winter 2026 report, Billtrust earned 35 badges, including recognition in the following categories:

Enterprise Grid® for Accounts Receivable Software

Mid-Market Grid® for Accounts Receivable Software

Accounts Receivable Relationship Index: Enterprise

Accounts Receivable Usability Index: Enterprise

Enterprise Relationship Index for Accounts Receivable

Grid® Report for Credit and Collections

Mid-Market Grid® for Credit and Collections Software

Small-Business Grid® for Credit and Collections Software

Enterprise Grid® for Enterprise Payment Software

Enterprise Implementation Index for Billing

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"Our customers' feedback is the ultimate measure of success," said Becky Carr, Chief Marketing Officer at Billtrust. "These rankings validate the impact of our solutions and the trust we've built by continually innovating to meet their evolving needs."

Billtrust's impact on B2B finance and accounts receivable professionals is evident in these quotes taken from recent G2 reviews:

"We're in Billtrust every day — invoicing, tracking payments, and running reports. It's become a "can't-live-without" system for our AR department because it handles so many day-to-day workflows in one place. The platform covers just about everything we need: automated invoicing, online payments, cash application, reporting, and integration with our ERP. The analytics tools are especially useful for spotting trends in collections and cash flow. Integration with our ERP and accounting system went smoothly. Billtrust delivers on what it promises — automation, reliability, and visibility. It's a solid all-in-one AR solution that continues to improve, and it's been a real asset to our business operations."

"[I benefit from Billtrust] using AI to improve cash application and remittance matching, especially for complex or ambiguous payment data. It is easy to find and analyze user data."

These new honors come following Billtrust being named as one of G2's 2025 Best Software Products. Billtrust was the highest-ranking accounts receivable software provider on each list, ranking #6 among Best Accounting and Finance Products, #8 among Best Software for Mid-Market Businesses, #31 among Best Software for Enterprise Businesses, and #86 on the overall list. Read more about Billtrust awards and reviews here.

"Every quarter, G2 ranks the best products across thousands of reports by category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. "These reports serve as tailored guides for software buyers researching solutions that meet their specific business needs. Congratulations to Billtrust for appearing in our G2 Reports this season, thanks to the positive experiences shared by their customers."

The Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the Accounts Receivable Automation category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

About Billtrust

Finance leaders choose Billtrust to get paid faster, control costs, and maximize customer satisfaction. As a B2B accounts receivable workflow and payment software market leader, we provide the world's leading brands with AI-powered solutions to delight their buyers across the full AR lifecycle—from invoice presentment to payment application. With more than $1 trillion invoice dollars processed, Billtrust delivers business value through deep industry expertise and a culture relentlessly focused on meaningful customer outcomes.

Media Contact

Paul Accardo

[email protected]

SOURCE Billtrust