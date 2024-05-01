84 Mortgage Pros From Four Teams Join Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

MADISON, Wis., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, announced today that four origination teams have joined its ranks.

The Kirk Scrima, Dan Kaminski and Steve Kaminski team joined Fairway from Summit Funding and will operate offices in several California locations as well as branches in Arizona and North Carolina. The Scrima/Kaminski team brings 22 teammates to Fairway and funded 291 units in 2023 for a volume of $158,870,000.

Burt Hoagland and Brian Kesler bring their five-member team to Fairway from Intercap Lending and will operate out of Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Their 2023 numbers were 235 units with a volume of $111,000,000.

The Tiffany Fisher team joins Fairway from Movement Mortgage and will bring along 36 teammates, operating out of Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas.

Kristen Walther brings her 21-member team to Fairway from Norcom Mortgage and will have branches in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Florida.

"Fairway is humbled and honored to have these amazing teams join us," said Fairway's CEO and Founder Steve Jacobson. "We are driven to earn their trust and respect each day."

