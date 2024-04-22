Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Offers Comprehensive Fertility Benefits

MADISON, Wis., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, offers the mortgage industry's most comprehensive insurance coverage for employees dreaming of growing their families.

Fairway has partnered with Progyny and its insurance carrier United Healthcare to offer the Smart Cycle benefit that includes bundled fertility treatment coverage. Eligible Fairway employees receive access to a national network of fertility experts and receive unlimited guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate throughout the treatment process. Progyny does not require an infertility diagnosis allowing for a more inclusive benefit for all employees living in same-sex, or alternative families.

"My wife and I were having trouble conceiving," said Scott Lushing, a Loan Officer for Fairway in Florida. "Then she reminded me that Fairway offered some kind of insurance coverage for fertility treatments. I looked into it, and now here we are with our beautiful little baby Isabella after using Fairway's Progyny program."

"Fertility coverage this extensive is really unusual," added Fairway's Chief People and Engagement Officer Julie Fry. "But the Progyny program reflects the emphasis Fairway places on family and shows our support for our robust Diversity and Inclusion programs, and the focus on our workforce."

So far during Fairway's two-year partnership with Progyny, 117 teammates have inquired about the benefit, 19 advanced to fertility services, and Fairway has welcomed 11 babies so far into its extended family.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with branches in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power.

