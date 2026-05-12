85% of Americans Avoid Difficult Conversations, New Quantum Connections Survey Finds

Quantum Connections 2026 American Dialogue Report highlights growing disengagement across workplaces, relationships, and public discourse

DALLAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey from Quantum Connections: Global Dialogue Initiative reveals that a vast majority of Americans are actively avoiding difficult conversations, signaling a broader shift away from meaningful dialogue at a time when understanding across differences is increasingly critical.

The findings suggest Americans aren't arguing less because tensions have eased. Instead, they are increasingly choosing not to engage when conversations become uncomfortable or challenging. Across workplaces, families, and social settings, avoidance is emerging as the default response when disagreement arises.

"What this data shows is a country that hasn't given up on curiosity, it's just forgotten how to practice it." Post this

The Quantum Connections 2026 American Dialogue Report is based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults conducted in March 2026 via the third-party platform Pollfish. The study examined how Americans engage with differing viewpoints, navigate disagreement, and perceive curiosity in an increasingly complex information environment.

Key Findings of the Quantum Connections 2026 American Dialogue Report:

85% of Americans avoided at least one conversation in the past 30 days because it might lead to conflict, with 35% doing so four or more times.

61% regularly think "it's just not worth getting into it" when conversations turn difficult.

66% say most people often avoid certain topics just to keep the peace.

Only 10% say people enter conversations to understand others, while 52% say most are trying to prove they are right.

42% say their first instinct in disagreement is to change the subject or end the conversation.

91% say Americans seek confirming information, but only 22% admit to doing so themselves.

51% say Americans are becoming more curious, but behavioral data shows declining engagement with opposing views.

48% say people make up their minds quickly, and 54% feel pressure to have strong opinions.

50% say they have frequently seen people distance themselves from others over political or social differences in the past year.

34% of Gen Z say they very often feel conversations aren't worth having, the highest of any generation.

40% of parents report frequently avoiding topics, compared to 31% of non-parents.

Daily AI users are significantly more likely to say conversations aren't worth having compared to non-users.

Taken together, the findings reveal a growing gap between how Americans see themselves and how they behave, fueling increased anxiety within their relationships. While many believe curiosity is increasing, everyday actions show a steady retreat from the conversations that build understanding, trust, and connection.

"The data confirms something we hear in nearly every workshop and organization we work with: people aren't choosing hostility. They're choosing disengagement and silence," said Dr. Jonathan Thorp, CEO of Quantum Connections. "Ducking out and staying quiet feels safer, but it doesn't achieve understanding. When we stop asking questions across differences, it turns into apathy and takes on the look of not caring. We lose the opportunity for dialogue, and with it, the ability to solve problems together."

"What this data shows is a country that hasn't given up on curiosity, it's just forgotten how to practice it," added Thorp. "Curiosity isn't just a personality trait. It's a set of skills and behaviors: asking genuine questions, staying in conversations that are uncomfortable, and being willing to be changed by what you hear. Those skills can be rebuilt, but it takes intentional practice. That's what dialogue is, and how real connection is built and sustained."

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Americans avoid difficult conversations?

According to the Quantum Connections 2026 American Dialogue Report, 85% of Americans avoided at least one conversation in the past 30 days because it might lead to conflict. More than one-third, 35%, said they did so four or more times.

Why do Americans avoid difficult conversations?

Many Americans avoid difficult conversations because they see them as unlikely to be productive. The survey found that 61% regularly think "it's just not worth getting into it" when conversations turn difficult, while 66% say most people often avoid certain topics just to keep the peace.

How do Americans handle disagreement?

Many Americans respond to disagreement by disengaging. The survey found that 42% say their first instinct in disagreement is to change the subject or end the conversation.

Do Americans enter difficult conversations to understand others or prove they are right?

Few Americans believe people enter conversations primarily to understand others. The survey found that only 10% say people enter conversations to understand others, while 52% say most are trying to prove they are right.

Do Americans recognize their own confirmation bias?

The survey found a gap between how Americans see others and how they see themselves. 91% say Americans seek confirming information, but only 22% admit to doing so themselves.

To learn more, read the Quantum Connections 2026 American Dialogue Report online.

About Quantum Connections: Global Dialogue Initiative

Quantum Connections: Global Dialogue Initiative (QC:GDI) advances the science and practice of dialogue to help people and organizations think, work, and thrive together. Through evidence-based methodologies such as Safe Conversations®, QC:GDI equips leaders, communities, and institutions with practical tools to build engagement, reduce conflict, and unlock collaborative intelligence at scale. For more information, visit quantumconnections.com.

SOURCE Quantum Connections LLC