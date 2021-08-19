86% of Homeowners Aren't Preparing Their Lawn During the Critical Fall Season

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen®, the nation's leading lawn care provider, found that homeowners with lawns overwhelmingly understand that mowing the lawn (86%), weeding (66%), watering (59%), and fertilizing or mulching (57%) are essential for a healthy lawn, but many overlook a critical component to obtaining a thick, green lawn: aeration and seeding. Only 25% of homeowners with lawns have aeration and seeding done, and 78% of those do it in the wrong season, according to a new survey released in partnership with Opinium. The survey polled more than 2,000 American homeowners and renters to analyze how they care for their lawn, and when.

It's never too early to start thinking about how to prepare your lawn for the following year. In fact, for cool season lawns, fall is the best time for homeowners to prepare their lawn for next spring by addressing problems, such as thinning areas and bare spots, among others. Aeration and seeding, in particular, is a necessary, but often overlooked step of many homeowners' lawn care regimen, as it ensures a healthy, thick, green lawn that can help prevent weeds come spring. In fact, 75% of Americans with lawns don't have aeration and seeding services done for their lawn, and only 12% of all respondents correctly know that the best season for aeration and seeding is in the fall.

"There is a longstanding misconception that lawn care maintenance, aeration and seeding in particular, should only take place in spring – and the data supports that, with 52% of homeowners believing that myth. Lawn care maintenance in the spring needs to happen, but for many areas of the country, aeration and seeding should actually begin in the fall – August through October, specifically – for homeowners to see optimal results the following season," said Brian Feldman, TruGreen's Director of Technical Operations – North. "The start of the fall season offers ideal soil and weather conditions to conduct aeration and seeding treatments. As temperatures cool, applied seeding is better positioned to germinate and build strong root systems before it goes into winter dormancy. Come spring, grass will return in a much stronger, thicker state."

Aeration helps your lawn breathe through the process of poking holes in the surface so that oxygen and water can penetrate the soil to allow for a better delivery of seeds and nutrients below the surface. Seeding is the process of spreading seeds across the lawn to help improve its overall health and appearance by addressing bare spots or thinning, while also crowding out encroaching weeds.

"Aeration and seeding in the fall is essential for getting a thick, lush, weed-free, green lawn when homeowners use their outdoor living spaces most: the spring and summer. And University experts agree; the University of Michigan published a report indicating that fall is the ideal timing for these services as it 'improves growing conditions to develop a healthier stand of grass.' But the process is not easy without the proper training," continued Feldman. "Homeowners can often apply lawn care products excessively or improperly, which can waste money and cause damage to the lawn. Experts like TruGreen can save homeowners time and money by conducting aeration and seeding for your lawn the right way, the first time to make sure it looks its very best."

Selecting a professional service like TruGreen can be critical to the success of an aeration and seeding service. In fact, according to the survey, nine in ten people (90%) who have outsourced lawn care tasks to a pro are satisfied with the results. Americans with lawns who outsource aeration and seeding to a pro are more satisfied with their lawn than those that don't, specifically with its thickness (78%), color (77%), overall health (74%) and appearance (73%).

Only TruGreen has the science-based expertise and local experience to recognize conditions that can negatively affect the health of your lawn and tailor a treatment and service plan to make it healthy, green and weed-free. In addition, TruGreen uses only the highest quality products when seeding homeowners' lawns, so that your outdoor space is something you can be proud of. The seeds used are pure, free of weeds and other plants, to ensure that when seeding your lawn, grass grows in its place 85- 90% of the time, depending on the grass type.

TruGreen's TruCompleteSM and TruSignatureSM Lawn Plans are all-encompassing and tailored for your lawn's specific needs; plans could include Aeration and Seeding, Fertilization, Grub or Chinch Control, and Pre-Emergent and Targeted Weed Control; TruSignatureSM also includes the added Tree & Shrub service (which includes Root Zone Fertilization, Disease Control Treatment, Insect and Mite Control Treatment, and Horticultural Oil Treatment). Beginning with a Healthy Lawn Analysis®, TruGreen's certified specialists will evaluate your climate, soil condition, grass type and lawn usage to create a plan for your lawn's unique needs. In addition, with its Healthy Lawn Guarantee®, TruGreen will gladly visit your property as often as needed between scheduled visits to make any necessary adjustments and ensure your satisfaction.

