870 Coffee Co. to Celebrate Grand Opening October 28 in Mountain Home, Arkansas, with Support from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Locally owned shop to bring award-winning brews and local energy to Baxter County

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is proud to announce that 870 Coffee Co., a new independent coffee shop in Mountain Home, will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, October 28 with drink specials, giveaways and a chance for the community to meet the owners behind one of the town's newest small businesses.

Through its 7 Steps to Success consulting program, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has helped over 300 entrepreneurs in 37 states open their own independent coffee shops.
On October 28, owners Myka and Caleb Huett (pictured) will celebrate the grand opening of their new 870 Coffee Co. at 10 Paul Wood Lane, Mountain Home, Ark.
On October 28, Owners Myka and Caleb Huett will celebrate the grand opening of their new 870 Coffee Co. at 10 Paul Wood Lane, Mountain Home, Ark.
Friendly staff at the drive-thru of the new 870 Coffee Co. at 10 Paul Wood Lane, Mountain Home, Ark.
Drive-thru service at the new 870 Coffee Co. at 10 Paul Wood Lane, Mountain Home, Ark., which celebrates its grand opening on October 28.
An iced coffee drink at the new 870 Coffee Co. at 10 Paul Wood Lane, Mountain Home, Ark.
Located at 10 Paul Wood Lane, the shop quietly opened in September and has already developed a loyal following. Owners Myka and Caleb Huett say the grand opening is their way of thanking the community and officially inviting new guests to experience what's inside the cup.

"We've had so many people stop in once and come back the next day with a friend," said Myka. "That tells us we're doing something right, and we're really excited to celebrate with everyone."

Years Behind the Bar, Now at the Helm

Myka Huett spent seven years as a barista before launching her own shop. She credits her time at Crazy Llama Coffee in Joplin, Missouri, with planting the seed for her dream of ownership.

She and Caleb launched 870 Coffee Co. through Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea's 7 Steps to Success program, a nationally recognized startup system that has helped more than 300 entrepreneurs open independent coffee shops in 37 states.

"I worked with Crimson Cup's product for four years and knew the quality," Myka said. "It's something different from what most shops offer, and I wanted to bring that to Mountain Home."

Crimson Cup coffee has earned national recognition, including Roast magazine's Roaster of the Year and multiple Good Food and Golden Bean awards.

A New Gathering Spot for Mountain Home

870 Coffee Co. offers both dine-in and drive-thru service, and the Huetts plan to host regular community events in the months ahead. They've already built word-of-mouth by visiting neighboring businesses, sharing samples and introducing themselves as a homegrown alternative to the chains.

"We're proud to be local," said Myka. "This shop reflects who we are and what we care about — quality coffee and real connection."

Grand Opening Details
Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Time: During regular business hours
Location: 10 Paul Wood Lane, Mountain Home, AR 72653

What to Expect: Drink specials, giveaways and a meet-the-owners welcome

Learn more at 870coffee.com or follow the new shop on Facebook.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship, and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year award.

Through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 37 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

