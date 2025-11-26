Crimson Cup Marks November Anniversaries for 13 Independent Coffee Shops Across the U.S.

"These anniversaries speak to the creativity, resilience and dedication of independent coffee shop owners," said Crimson Cup founder and president Greg Ubert. "We're proud to support these entrepreneurs through every stage of their journey."

The 7 Steps to Success program helps owners turn their coffee dreams into thriving businesses — from writing a plan and training baristas to managing operations and creating a standout menu. It also provides access to award-winning coffee, top-tier equipment and essential ingredients to serve exceptional drinks.

13 Shops Celebrate November Milestones

The following Crimson Cup customers are celebrating anniversaries this month:

Stoked Coffee , Marietta, Ohio — 18 years (opened Nov. 14, 2007)





Eighteen Years In, Two Ohio Coffee Shops Are Still Local Favorites

Back in 2007, Stoked Coffee in Marietta and Holtfield Coffee Station in Hillsboro opened with similar goals — serve great-tasting coffee and take care of their neighbors. Eighteen years later, they're both going strong.

Stoked Coffee started with an idea sparked by a friend's road trip out west, where drive-thru coffee shops were everywhere. Founders Duane and Valerie Huck and their friends Travis and Angela Christman discovered Crimson Cup and used its 7 Steps to Success program to bring their vision to life. Crimson Cup helped with everything — site selection, layout, menu development and hands-on training.

Stoked quickly became a Mid-Ohio Valley favorite thanks to its speed, service and drink quality. With over 50 flavor options, signature drinks like the Stoked Mocha, and a popular drive-thru, it's easy to see why. In 2024, they expanded to a second shop in Parkersburg, West Virginia — and the response has been just as enthusiastic.

Holtfield Coffee Station serves coffee, eats and much more. Located inside a gas station, it also offers pizza, subs, a deli, a grocery store and even a wildlife license station. It has become a local fixture in Hillsboro.

"We're not your typical gas station," said co-owner John Holt. "We have an excellent product and have had great, loyal employees and customers who have helped make us successful."

Owners Mark and Dawn Edenfield and John and Andrea Holt learned how to open a coffee shop through the 7 Steps to Success program in 2007.

"The Crimson Cup team is very helpful in training and answering questions," Andrea Holt said. "They've retrained our employees in-store and also offered sessions at the Innovation Lab in Columbus."

Giving back is central to Holtfield's mission. The team donates a portion of its pooled tips to support local causes, including youth sports, holiday decorations, and families in need.

"Our motto is, 'Local people serving local needs,'" said Dawn Edenfield. "That's what it's all about."

Support at Every Step

As these shops continue to serve their communities, Crimson Cup remains committed to helping entrepreneurs bring exceptional coffee — and community connection — to local neighborhoods across the country.

Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert wrote the book on specialty coffee operations. His book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, is the foundation of the 7 Steps to Success consulting program. Crimson Cup has helped launch more than 300 independent coffee shops in 37 states, providing training, ongoing support and a proven path to success.

Entrepreneurs who want to open or grow a coffee shop can contact 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton at [email protected] or 888-800-9224.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 37 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com .

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea