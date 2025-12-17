Crimson Cup Celebrates 15 Independent Coffee Shops Marking December Anniversaries

"All of these shops reflect what's possible when passionate people bring coffee and community together," said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert. "We're proud to celebrate their milestones and honored to have supported many of them through our 7 Steps to Success program."

A Legacy of Coffee and Creativity

At the top of this month's list is Coffee Amici in Findlay, Ohio. Opened in December 2002, the shop is marking 23 years as a creative hub and community staple in the city's downtown. Known for its cozy stage and live performances, Coffee Amici was created by Lynne and John Calvelage. After over 20 years, the shop became a multi-generational family business, with its legacy continuing in the hands of their son, Patrick Calvelage.

Eighteen-year milestones go to Court Street Coffee in Athens, Ohio and Cpl. Ray's Coffee in Andrews, Texas. Court Street, opened by Debby Fulks in 2007, has grown to three locations serving Ohio University students and locals. Cpl. Ray's, founded by Jerry Bevel and named in honor of his fallen soldier son, has expanded to three stores in Texas with a focus on service and connection.

Newer Shops Build Strong Foundations

Bing's Bake & Brew in Newark, Delaware celebrates six years this month. Owner Carla Bing, now operating two locations, has created a vibrant mix of bakery treats, coffee, and community.

At Loose Goose Coffee Co. in Terre Haute, Indiana, owner Rachel Targett celebrates four years of growth and hustle across three locations. And in Toms River, New Jersey, Spire Coffee House (formerly Opi Coffee Haus) reaches its three-year milestone under Bob Opitz's leadership.

Kushala Sip Coffee House in Chelsea, Massachusetts also turns three this month, as do Doscher's Candies Café in Cincinnati and Cool City Brewing in Two Rivers, Wisconsin — each bringing something unique to its community.

A Decade or More of Community Focus

Several other shops reach key anniversaries this month:

The Coffee Peddlar in Harrison, Ohio: 15 years





in Harrison, Ohio: 15 years Cuppa Austin in Austin, Texas: 13 years





in Austin, Texas: 13 years Gathering Grounds in Huron, Ohio: 11 years





in Huron, Ohio: 11 years Open Doors Coffeehouse in Johnson City, Tennessee: 9 years





in Johnson City, Tennessee: 9 years Hebrewz Coffee House in Jonesboro, Illinois: 9 years





in Jonesboro, Illinois: 9 years Hug in a Mug in Valdosta, Georgia: 8 years

A System for Success

All of these shops launched and grew through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success, a consulting program that guides entrepreneurs through every phase of coffee shop ownership — from writing a business plan and choosing equipment to training baristas and building a menu. Crimson Cup also supplies award-winning coffee, equipment, and drink ingredients that help shops stay competitive and creative.

"Starting a coffee shop can feel overwhelming," Ubert said. "Our goal is to make it less intimidating and more rewarding. We're here to help local owners succeed long after they open their doors."

Crimson Cup has helped launch over 300 independent coffee businesses in 37 states.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a leader in the specialty coffee industry, recognized for award-winning quality and commitment to sustainability. The company's accolades include multiple Good Food Awards, the 2025 Golden Bean World Series Championship and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, Crimson Cup supports coffee-growing communities with sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships. Its 7 Steps to Success program empowers entrepreneurs to open independent coffee shops by providing a detailed coffee shop business plan template, hands-on training, award-winning coffee and ongoing consulting.

Crimson Cup coffee is served in over 700 independent coffeehouses, grocers, universities, restaurants and food service locations across 37 states and Bangladesh. The company also operates its own Crimson Cup and CRIMSON coffeehouses in Ohio. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com.

SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea