88% of Enterprises Plan to Modernize Commerce Platforms Within 12 Months; commercetools Fall 2025 Compilations Show How AI-Ready Platforms Drive Growth and Performance

New research shows 97% of leaders agree AI will reshape commerce, but most platforms aren't ready, until now

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the leading digital commerce platform for global enterprises, today released its Fall 2025 edition of Compilations along with new research showing 88% of enterprises plan to modernize their commerce infrastructure within the next 12 months. The findings from " The State of eCommerce: Replatforming and Migration Trends for 2025 " reveal a major opportunity: while 97% of decision-makers agree that AI will reshape commerce, most legacy systems are preventing enterprises from realizing that growth.

Organizations that have already migrated report measurable results—seven times higher satisfaction, a 96% faster time to value, and double-digit revenue gains—demonstrating how modern, AI-ready commerce platforms directly drive performance.

What's driving this urgency? The top three considerations—improved scalability (79%), better user experience (79%), and speed of innovation (78%)—are precisely what legacy platforms struggle to deliver. And the payoff is measurable: recent migrators report 67% accelerated website speed, 65% improved scalability, and 63% increased revenue.

AI-First Architecture for Agentic Commerce

The research shows that 93% of enterprises expect AI agents to play a central role in predicting customer needs and driving purchasing decisions. commercetools supports open standards such as the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) with OpenAI and Stripe to make enterprise commerce data securely accessible to AI systems. These capabilities lay the foundation for intelligent, automated commerce experiences that deliver measurable revenue growth and efficiency gains.

Additional AI-first capabilities in Compilations Fall 2025 include:

Developer MCP (Early Access): Embeds commercetools APIs directly into IDEs and AI copilots, accelerating development workflows

Smart Data Modeler (Early Access): Uses AI to automatically generate product data models from catalogs, accelerating onboarding and reducing migration friction

AI Hub (Early Access): Connects brand data to agentic checkout platforms like Microsoft Copilot Shopping

"The need for AI-ready infrastructure is clear," said Shiri Mosenzon Erez, Chief Product Officer at commercetools. "Our Fall 2025 edition of Compilations directly addresses what we're hearing from the market: the need for platforms that don't just promise future readiness, but deliver it today. From enabling agentic experiences with support for open standards, including ACP and MCP, to Smart Data Modeler accelerating onboarding, we're giving enterprises the tools to migrate with confidence and compete in the age of AI."

Addressing Migration Concerns with Enterprise-Grade Innovation

The proof is in the outcomes: 96% of recent migrators report faster time to value than expected, and 96% found their new platforms easier to use. The features in the Fall 2025 edition of Compilations deliver these results, addressing the top migration priorities—improved scalability (79%), better user experience (79%), and speed of innovation (78%)—with enterprise-grade innovations across three areas:

Checkout Innovation for Higher Conversions Inventory at Scale (Beta): Real-time inventory management with automatic cart reservations, back-in-stock notifications, and flexible min/max thresholds—critical for enterprises managing peak demand Recurring Orders: Automate repeat purchases with flexible scheduling for predictable revenue streams Expanded Cart Freeze Options: Lock pricing and discounts at checkout to prevent surprises Stored Payment Methods: Reduce friction with securely saved payment options (available in Payment Hub) Purchase Lists in Merchant Center: Enable bulk procurement and collaborative B2B ordering





Enterprise Agility Built to Scale Store-Level Permissions on Product Selections: Assign granular product selection permissions for precise governance Advanced Data Exports: Export customer and product data with filters for AI-driven insights Business Unit Bulk Management: Import/export via CSV or API to accelerate customer onboarding Real-Time Business Unit Restructuring: Seamlessly reorganize structures in Merchant Center





Smarter Targeting for Precision Marketing Customer Segmentation: Target promotions by loyalty tiers, geographies, behaviors and roles Flexible Discount Distribution: Optimize how discounts are applied across carts Enhanced Discount Code Search: Search millions of codes with partial-match queries



The Migration Decision is an AI Decision

The platforms that recent migrators most commonly moved away from were Shopify (39%), SAP Commerce Cloud (35%), Salesforce Commerce Cloud (30%), and in-house built platforms (30%). Organizations cited limited scalability, lack of advanced features, and poor user experiences as primary pain points—precisely the capabilities a modular architecture solves.

"Every eCommerce platform decision made in 2025 is fundamentally a bet on AI readiness," added Mosenzon Erez. "The question isn't whether AI will reshape commerce—97% of leaders already agree it will. The question is whether your platform architecture can evolve with AI innovation, or whether you'll face a costly migration in two years."

With its flexible, modular architecture and AI-first foundation, commercetools enables enterprises to build the infrastructure they need today while staying ready for tomorrow's innovations. The Compilations Fall 2025 features are available now, with select capabilities in early access and beta. Explore the complete showcase of innovations here or download the complete "State of eCommerce: Replatforming and Migration Trends for 2025" report here

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading digital commerce platform that unifies commerce across any touchpoint, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Our composable, cloud-native technology is the foundation for future innovation — from agentic commerce to conversational experiences — giving businesses the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce across any channel, at any scale.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and launch new channels quickly to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

About the Research

In collaboration with Cascade Insights, commercetools surveyed 150 business and technology leaders involved in eCommerce platform purchasing decisions at B2B manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunications, retail, consumer packaged goods, and wholesale enterprises based in the US and UK. All respondents represented organizations generating at least $250 million in annual revenue, with at least 10% from eCommerce sales. Data was collected between August 7-28, 2025.

