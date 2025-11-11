commercetools Tops $75B in Annualized GMV, Cementing Its Role as the Enterprise Platform for Agentic Commerce

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the leading digital commerce platform for global enterprises, today announced record growth across its customer base alongside a series of milestones that reinforce its leadership in the new era of agentic commerce.

As of September 2025, businesses running on commercetools processed more than $75 billion in annualized gross merchandise volume (GMV) — an over 60% increase year over year — alongside an average 30% annual revenue gain among customers. In addition, commercetools merchants generated over 500 million orders at an annualized rate. Over one billion customer records — the equivalent of one in eight people worldwide — have made a purchase through a commercetools-powered experience, placing the company among the world's largest commerce platforms and underscoring its enterprise-level scale.

commercetools' continued growth is driven by its focus on addressing the requirements of enterprise-scale digital commerce and delivering a unified buying experience across all customer touchpoints. That is, global organizations operating high-volume commerce across industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and healthcare. commercetools powers the scale that enterprise commerce demands — handling billions in transactions across every channel where customers shop. That focus has made it the digital commerce platform behind some of the world's most tailored shopping experiences, trusted by companies including Ulta Beauty, Frasers Group, Cepheid, and BMW.

"commercetools is performing exceptionally well in a market that is transforming faster than ever," said Doug McNary, CEO of commercetools. "Our growth, scale, and continued recognition as a leader by industry analysts show the strength of our business and the trust global enterprises place in us. As AI reshapes commerce, our customers are not standing still. They're building on commercetools to move faster, innovate safely, and turn agentic commerce into measurable advantage."

Recently, commercetools advanced its product innovation and market leadership with a series of announcements that are defining how agentic commerce moves from concept to reality for global enterprises:

AI innovation and previews: commercetools introduced new add-on products that make enterprise commerce data securely accessible to AI systems, enabling context-aware shopping through GenAI channels like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot. It also previewed commercetools Cora, the AI shopping companion, and expanded support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) in collaboration with OpenAI and Stripe — setting the foundation for agent-driven discovery and checkout transactions.

Frasers Group and Liverpool are among the first enterprises, of many, activating agentic commerce on commercetools, preparing to reach customers through AI-powered discovery and purchasing.

Frasers Group and Liverpool are among the first enterprises, of many, activating agentic commerce on commercetools, preparing to reach customers through AI-powered discovery and purchasing. Ecosystem innovation leadership: In partnership with Lovable, Stripe, and Klaviyo, the company launched EcomHack.AI to accelerate innovation across the ecosystem, developing prototypes that demonstrate how agentic commerce can automate operations, personalize experiences, and drive measurable growth

To learn more about commercetools, visit commercetools.com .

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading digital commerce platform that unifies commerce across any touchpoint, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Our composable, cloud-native technology is the foundation for future innovation — from agentic commerce to conversational experiences — giving businesses the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce across any channel, at any scale.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and launch new channels quickly to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

