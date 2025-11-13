commercetools Launches Agentic Jumpstart to Help Enterprises Grow Revenue in the Age of AI Shopping

New enterprise solution helps businesses capture demand and deliver measurable results as

shopping moves to AI channels

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopping is rapidly shifting from search and scroll to personalized recommendations from AI platforms. As consumers increasingly ask ChatGPT and other assistants what to buy, businesses need to stay visible and transactable in those moments.

commercetools, the leading digital commerce platform for global enterprises, today announced Agentic Jumpstart, a new solution that helps global businesses accelerate growth and increase conversion as commerce moves into AI-powered channels. Built on commercetools' enterprise-class platform, Agentic Jumpstart delivers a faster, lower-risk path to revenue by enabling enterprises to participate in agentic commerce safely and at scale.

"AI is already reshaping commerce, and the next advantage belongs to businesses that make themselves visible and transactable in these new shopping channels," said Dirk Hoerig, Founder, commercetools. "Agentic Jumpstart gives enterprises a fast, secure way to participate in AI-powered commerce today, and lead the future that's being built right now."

With orchestrated revenues from agentic commerce projected to reach up to $5 trillion globally by 2030, leading retailers including Frasers Group in the UK and Liverpool in Mexico are among the first to adopt Agentic Jumpstart, leveraging commercetools' enterprise-grade foundation to increase revenue opportunities and strengthen customer engagement as shopping moves into AI-powered environments.

Global partners, Accenture, EPAM Systems, Orium, and Valtech, are joining commercetools as launch integrators to help enterprise customers activate Agentic Jumpstart. These partners bring deep experience in enterprise commerce and will collaborate on go-to-market programs that help brands capture new revenue streams and deliver differentiated experiences securely across conversational AI channels at scale.

"Composable commerce is the architecture of reinvention. It is the core enabler for AI-driven businesses and provides the required flexibility to evolve quickly and cost-effectively. Agentic Jumpstart builds on that foundation, enabling AI-driven agents that can understand context, act autonomously, and continuously learn. Together with commercetools, we're helping brands shift from digital operations to intelligent ecosystems." stated Caroline Krauß, Director, Composable Commerce, Accenture Song



"AI is already reshaping how consumers interact with brands, yet the vast majority remain unprepared for what's next. Agentic Jumpstart offers a pragmatic way to enter the agentic commerce era confidently, with proven partners beside them," said Brian Gilmore, Global GTM Lead - Commerce, EPAM Systems, Inc.



"We're already seeing enterprises shift toward agent-led buying experiences," added Benjamin Woll, VP Enterprise Commerce, Orium. "Agentic Jumpstart provides a practical and secure framework to make that possible."



"For our clients, a key priority is always velocity. How can we quickly test and scale AI-powered commerce that drives results? commercetools lets us deliver exactly that," shared Shannon Ryan, Chief Growth Officer NA, Valtech.

Agentic Jumpstart helps enterprises:

Reach and convert more customers. Connect instantly to AI platforms including ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and others, ensuring products are found and purchased, not just seen.

Connect instantly to AI platforms including ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot and others, ensuring products are found and purchased, not just seen. Unlock new revenue streams. Turn AI-driven recommendations and conversations into completed transactions.

Turn AI-driven recommendations and conversations into completed transactions. Operate with confidence at scale. Maintain security, governance, and predictability even as new AI channels grow.

Maintain security, governance, and predictability even as new AI channels grow. Accelerate innovation without disruption. Experiment, adapt and deploy new AI channels faster while maintaining full control over commerce operations and without replatforming.

"As shopping moves into AI-driven channels, enterprises have a tremendous opportunity to act with both speed and confidence," said Shiri Mosenzon Erez, Chief Product Officer, commercetools. "Agentic Jumpstart gives businesses the foundation to participate safely, scale intelligently, and start driving measurable revenue in this new era of commerce."

Agentic Jumpstart includes two core capabilities:

AI Hub makes enterprise product, pricing, and availability data accessible to leading AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity, ensuring information stays accurate and up to date wherever customers shop .

makes enterprise product, pricing, and availability data accessible to leading AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity, ensuring information stays accurate and up to date wherever customers shop Agent Gateway provides the secure foundation that makes this possible. It handles authentication, monitors all activity, and enforces business rules automatically, providing enterprise-grade control without the burden of building and maintaining this infrastructure in-house.

Agentic Jumpstart builds on commercetools' continued momentum in agentic commerce. The company recently previewed commercetools Cora, an AI shopping companion, and introduced new capabilities that make enterprise commerce data securely accessible to AI systems through support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) developed with OpenAI and Stripe. Together, these innovations position commercetools as the enterprise platform for agentic commerce.

To learn more about Agentic Jumpstart, please visit: commercetools.com/products/agentic-jumpstart .

About commercetools

For global enterprises, commercetools provides the leading digital commerce platform that unifies commerce across any touchpoint, delivering unmatched revenue growth and performance. Our composable, cloud-native technology is the foundation for future innovation — from agentic commerce to conversational experiences — giving businesses the flexibility to design tailored, scalable commerce across any channel, at any scale.

By removing the constraints of legacy systems, commercetools enables companies to innovate freely, personalize at scale, and launch new channels quickly to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

SOURCE commercetools