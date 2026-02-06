88% OF MEN HAVE NEVER RECEIVED FLOWERS; EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS IS CHANGING THAT WITH BAGEL 'BRO-QUETS'

Limited-edition Heart-Shaped Bagels transform into edible bouquets, challenging traditional flower-giving norms

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Einstein Bros. Bagels is flipping the script on traditional gift-giving with the launch of build-your-own "Bro-quets," edible bouquets made from Heart Bagels designed to celebrate everyone on Feb. 14.

To bring the concept to life, Einstein Bros. has created a step-by-step Bro-quet tutorial showing customers how to transform their Baker's Dozen into a creative edible bouquet. The shareable, unexpected gift is perfect for partners, friends, family members or colleagues.

The launch comes in response to research commissioned by Interflora, which revealed that 88% of men have never received flowers as a gift. The research highlights a significant gap in how society approaches Valentine's Day traditions.

"Valentine's Day shouldn't be one-size-fits-all, and neither should the gifts we give," said Einstein Bros. Bagels Chief Marketing Officer Jessica Serrano. "When we learned that only 12% of men have ever received flowers, we knew we had an opportunity to do something different. Bro-quets are our way of celebrating everyone this Valentine's Day with a gift that's thoughtful, fun and delicious. Whether you're treating your partner, best friend or coworker, a Bro-quet shows you care in a way that feels genuine and unexpected."

Beginning Feb. 9, guests can preorder limited-edition Heart Bagels by the Baker's Dozen on the brand's catering website for pickup or delivery Feb. 10-14. In-person preorders will also be taken for pickup Feb. 13-14.

Individual Heart Bagels will also be available for purchase on Feb. 13 and 14 in three flavors: Plain, Chocolate Chip and Cinnamon Raisin. Pricing starts at $15.89 for a Baker's Dozen and $2.39 for individual Heart Bagels, available while supplies last.

About Einstein Bros.® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros. Bagels has more than 700 locations throughout the United States. Einstein Bros. Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprising Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros. Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

Media Contact:

Abby Boroski

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Einstein Bros. Bagels