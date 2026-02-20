EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS BRINGS 'SWICY' TO BREAKFAST WITH NEW HOT HONEY SHMEAR

Brand debuts limited-time menu as hot honey reaches peak popularity

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Einstein Bros. Bagels, America's largest retail bagel chain, is claiming its stake in the swicy revolution with the launch of Hot Honey Shmear, a limited-time offering that showcases bagels as the ultimate vehicle for sweet-spicy flavor.

While hot honey has dominated dinner menus and pizza boxes, Einstein Bros. is claiming the trend for breakfast, and its fresh-baked bagels have mastered the art of balancing bold flavors.

The new Hot Honey Shmear combines Einstein Bros.' signature double-whipped cream cheese with the hot honey flavor profile that's exploded across U.S. menus, appearing on 11.3% of U.S. restaurant menus and posting nearly 230% growth over the past four years. Hot honey sales alone surged 157% year-over-year in 2025, and Einstein Bros. is betting that breakfast eaters are ready for hot honey's distinctive, bold taste.

"Bagels have always been the most versatile breakfast platform because they're the perfect canvas for big, bold flavors," said Einstein Bros. Bagels Chief Marketing Officer Jessica Serrano. "Hot honey is having its moment, and we're bringing it to breakfast, where our guests crave bold, interesting flavors. The Hot Honey Shmear delivers that perfect sweet-heat punch that makes every bite worth paying attention to."

The new shmear can be added to any bagel and is featured in two new limited-time sandwiches: the Hot Honey Egg Sandwich and Hot Honey Nova Lox Sandwich, giving guests multiple ways to experience the sweet-heat combination from morning to midday. Tubs of the shmear are also available for purchase in-store.

The Hot Honey Shmear is available now for a limited time at participating Einstein Bros. Bagels locations nationwide, while supplies last. Guests can order in-store, online at einsteinbros.com, or through the Einstein Bros. mobile app.

To find your nearest Einstein Bros. Bagels location, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

About Einstein Bros.® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros. Bagels has more than 700 locations throughout the United States. Einstein Bros. Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast-casual restaurant companies, comprising Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros. Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com.

