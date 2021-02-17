88% Vaccination Rate Across Yas Island Employees

Demonstrating its commitment to health and wellbeing, the popular destination has now seen 7,574 of its employees receive their vaccines against COVID-19, in support of Abu Dhabi's vaccination programme, in addition to building safety and confidence across the Emirate's community.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Miral, commented: "The health and safety of our visitors and employees has always been a top priority, and part of our commitment to positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment, leisure and business. The ongoing UAE vaccination programme is pivotal to the safe return of visitors to Yas Island, and we are confident that the Island will soon be among the first fully vaccinated destinations in the UAE and the world. We are grateful to the UAE's wise leadership for providing access to the vaccine, keeping our community protected and safe."

Since the launch of the wider UAE vaccination programmes, attractions across Yas Island have encouraged employees to choose to vaccinate to protect their health and the safety and wellbeing of their community and those visiting Yas Island. A range of activities have been introduced to help employees make an informed decision to vaccinate.

Saif Al Noaimi, Acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management said, "Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management is proud that its employees are actively taking part in the vaccination programme, supporting and demonstrating the UAE's ability to mount an agile and effective response to the pandemic. Across all our events and activities, the safety and wellness of visitors is paramount, and the vaccination programme underpins our mission to rebuild trust and confidence across the community in enjoying all that Abu Dhabi has to offer."

A range of attractions, hotels, and assets have been involved in the Emirate's vaccination drive, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, W Hotel Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Mall, Yas Beach, Etihad Arena, Yas Marina, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and Yas Plaza Hotels.

Speaking on the success of Yas Island's vaccination drive, Bayan Al Hosani, Executive Director for People, Culture & Performance, Aldar, said: "Since the beginning of the pandemic, our wise leadership has taken prompt and decisive action to limit its impact on the community. Today, the UAE's Vaccination Programme is among the most successful in the world. As a responsible business, Aldar is committed to shouldering the responsibility and supporting the UAE Government and health authorities' efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of our nation. We are proud to have achieved such a milestone at Yas Island, which will provide peace of mind to anyone visiting this iconic destination."

Over the past year, Yas Island introduced numerous safety measures such as the '#TogetherAtYas' online platform that offers guests a guide to the comprehensive safety measures on Yas Island, and the widely commended 'Yas Wellness Program' which was launched as part of '#TogetherAtYas' as a comprehensive wellness program granting guests direct access to a dedicated team of Yas Wellness ambassadors.

