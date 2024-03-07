8849 launches TANK 3 Pro, a DLP Projector Smartphone

SHENZHEN, China , March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where challenges meet innovation, 8849, a leading innovator in mobile technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the TANK 3 Pro, designed to revolutionize the way you experience technology.

With a perfect blend of cutting-edge features, unparalleled performance, and futuristic design, the TANK 3 Pro is set to redefine the standards of excellence in the tech industry.

Ultimate Projection Experience

Elevate user's viewing experience with TANK 3 Pro's 120Hz, 100 lumens DLP Laser Projector, delivering unparalleled clarity and immersive visuals. Whether it's for work presentations or entertainment, take user's projections to the next level with exceptional precision and brightness.

Outstanding Performance

Powered by the Dimensity 8200 processor, it offers exceptional speed, seamless multitasking, and extraordinary efficiency. Experience the pinnacle of performance as user dive into a world of limitless possibilities with this powerhouse of a device.

Powerful Storage

Unleash the potential of unlimited storage with the massive RAM options of 16GB or 18GB paired with a spacious 512GB ROM. Say goodbye to storage limitations and welcome a world where user's data and memories are always at users' fingertips.

Super Battery with Fast Charging

Stay connected and productive for longer with the TANK 3 Pro's massive 23800mAh battery, supported by 120W fast charging. Enjoy uninterrupted usage and quick recharges, ensuring that users are always ready to conquer the day ahead.

Enabling Professional-level Photography

Capture every moment in exquisite detail with 200MP AI Main camera. Elevate user's photography game and unleash user's creativity with professional-grade imaging capabilities that empower user to immortalize life's precious moments in stunning clarity.

"We are thrilled to introduce the TANK 3 Pro to the market," said 8849's CEO. "This device exemplifies our commitment to innovation and delivering products that cater to the needs of our customers. With its rugged exterior, powerful specifications, and versatile features, the TANK 3 Pro is the ultimate smartphone for those who demand durability without compromising on performance."

8849 TANK 3 Pro on AliExpress global pre-sale begins on March 8th, PST. For more information about the TANK3 Pro and to stay updated on the latest news and promotions, please visit https://8849tech.com/ or follow 8849 on Social Media.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to be among the first to experience the TANK 3 Pro.

About 8849:

8849 is a leading manufacturer of rugged electronics, creating devices that last and outperform anything else on the market. The company has an experienced mobile phone design and development team, a well-equipped mobile phone manufacturing factory, and a comprehensive mobile phone production line that can independently complete the entire smartphone development process.

SOURCE 8849