8th Annual TMO Golf Tournament: FCM Cares Celebrates Biggest Year Yet

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FCM Cares, First Community Mortgage's nonprofit foundation, hosted the 8th Annual Tyler Morrissey (TMO) Memorial Golf Tournament Oct 14-15 at Indian Hills Golf Course in Murfreesboro. Over 36 teams (each day – the maximum allowed!) and 74 sponsors joined FCM Cares to celebrate Tyler's life and raise over $80,000 for charity.

Eighth annual Tyler Morrissey Memorial Golf players FCM CEO Keith Canter

"This tournament has always been great, so it's especially heartening to surpass our previous 'high bar' with the biggest year yet," says Keith Canter , CEO of First Community Mortgage. "We look forward to the challenge of upping our game again each year as we come together for such a great cause."

FCM Cares hosts the tournament yearly to honor Tyler Morrissey's memory and better the lives of others. Tyler passed away due to a car accident at 21 years old. He was loved by many and had a huge heart for others, especially children.

"The TMO Golf Tournament reflects both Tyler's and our community's loving and giving spirit," says Melinda Morrissey, Tyler's mom. "It is such a privilege to be a part of this worthwhile two-day event with FCM Cares and First Community Mortgage that honors and supports local charities such as Christmas for the Children. On behalf of Tyler and our family I thank everyone who participates in the tournament."

$40,000 of the proceeds will support Christmas for the Children, a Parks Realty charity dedicated to creating magical Christmas experiences for Middle Tennessee families in need. Also, $2,500 goes to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, $2,500 to the American Heart Association, and $2,500 to the GreenHouse Foundation. Remaining funds go to FCM Cares' Giving Fund, a retainer used throughout the year to support employee fundraising initiatives and other community efforts and organizations.

Christmas for the Children was founded almost 30 years ago when Bob Parks began helping local families in need during the holiday season. Agents at Parks Realty have continued this tradition and expanded the program to include more children each year.

FCM Cares is First Community Mortgage's employee-directed foundation, focusing on serving four pillars in its community: Education, Housing, Women and Children, and Veterans. www.FCMcares.org

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. FCM was named one of the Best Places to Work 2021 by the Nashville Business Journal and one of the Top Work Places 2021 by the Tennessean newspaper. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. #TMO2021 #FCM #Home #Family #golf #giveback #GoFCM

