9 Lakes of East Tennessee and Overmountain Rally TN 2026 Set to Deliver Most Competitive Rally Field in Event History

NORRIS, Tenn., May 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9 Lakes of East Tennessee will roar to life in 2026 as the highly anticipated Overmountain Rally Tennessee 2026 returns September 18 and 19 with a throwback spirit inspired by the golden era of automobile racing and legendary manufacturer rivalries. This year's event is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated rally competitions in American rally history, bringing elite national and international teams to the mountain roads of Tennessee.

Fans can expect an unprecedented lineup of top-tier rally talent and factory-backed competition, including entries from MINI USA competing in the Limited 4WD and Limited 2WD classes, the internationally acclaimed Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team fielding RC2 class entries, and Block House Racing with its high-profile Hyundai and Rockstar Energy-backed program competing in the RC2 division.

In addition to these headline teams, organizers expect a strong field of elite domestic and international "gentleman drivers" piloting some of the most advanced RC2 rally cars currently competing in North America. The depth of talent and level of machinery entering the 2026 event is expected to elevate Overmountain Rally Tennessee to a new level on the national stage.

"This year's rally captures the spirit of classic motorsports competition with manufacturers battling head-to-head, incredible driving talent, and fans lining the roads for an unforgettable experience," Dave Matheson, event organizer said. "The level of interest from teams around the world has been incredible, and 2026 is shaping up to be the biggest Overmountain Rally yet."

Set against the scenic backdrop of East Tennessee's long and winding mountain roads, the rally combines world-class motorsports with the region's rich Appalachian heritage, drawing fans, photographers, and automotive enthusiasts from across the country. Many of the same narrow backroads that now challenge professional rally drivers once carried moonshine runners through the mountains of the Cherokee National Forest and surrounding counties during the height of Appalachia's bootlegging era. Those historic routes, carved into the landscape long before modern highways, now provide a dramatic and authentic setting that connects the adrenaline of rally racing with the rebellious spirit and folklore of East Tennessee's moonshine history.

"The roads here have stories to tell," said Julie Graham, Executive Director of 9 Lakes of East Tennessee. "Long before rally cars raced through these mountains, these winding backroads were used by bootleggers hauling moonshine through the Cherokee National Forest under the cover of darkness. That rich Appalachian history gives Overmountain Rally Tennessee an atmosphere and authenticity unlike any other motorsports event in the country. We're excited to welcome teams, fans, and visitors back to East Tennessee for another unforgettable rally experience in 2026."

Tickets, spectator guides, volunteer opportunities, and event updates will be announced in the coming months as excitement continues to build around Overmountain Rally Tennessee 2026. Fans are encouraged to plan early and follow the event as top rally teams from around the world prepare to take on the legendary mountain roads of East Tennessee. For the latest announcements, competitor news, and travel information, visit Overmountain Rally Tennessee.

About the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee

The 9 Lakes of East Tennessee invites travelers to discover nine interconnected lakes, mountain landscapes, historic downtowns, and outdoor recreation experiences across East Tennessee. Anchored by the waterways of the Tennessee Valley Authority, the region is known for its scenic drives, paddling trails, cycling routes, fishing, hiking, and rich Appalachian heritage. Whether exploring quiet backroads, vibrant lake communities, or iconic waterways, visitors can experience the authentic spirit of Tennessee's outdoors.

SOURCE 9 Lakes of East Tennessee