East Tennessee's 9 Lakes Region Builds Year-Round Momentum for Conservation Through Community Events and Public Lands Programming

NORRIS, Tenn., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In East Tennessee's 9 Lakes region, conservation is more than a one-day observance, it's a year-round movement powered by local communities, public lands, and a growing lineup of events that turn environmental stewardship into shared experience.

Earth Day Tree Planting- Shoreline stabilization

From grassroots lake clean-ups to hands-on educational programming in destinations like Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, the region is demonstrating how local action and state and national park investments are working together to protect natural resources while creating meaningful visitor experiences.

"Earth Day may spark awareness, but in the 9 Lakes region, that commitment carries forward all year," said Julie Graham, Executive Director of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council. "What makes this region unique is how grassroots efforts, like lake clean-ups and volunteer-led initiatives, connect with larger educational programs in our parks. Together, they create opportunities for people to not only enjoy these places, but to understand them and take part in protecting them."

That momentum is reflected in a series of annual events that blend recreation, education, and conservation:

The Big South Fork Planting & Music Festival invites participants to engage directly in habitat preservation while learning traditional mule-powered farming methods tied to the region's cultural heritage.

Along the Powell River, the Powell Valley Regatta combines paddling with purpose—encouraging clean water awareness and stewardship of one of the region's most ecologically significant waterways.

Cycling events like Ride the Plains and the NATS Poker Run highlight the region's scenic rural landscapes while supporting sustainable outdoor recreation. Proceeds from trail-based events benefit systems such as the Norris Area Trail System, where ongoing maintenance and development efforts help reduce environmental impact and expand access for riders.

New in the lineup, the Snail Darter Festival along the Little Tennessee River brings national environmental history into focus. The event explores the legacy of the Tennessee Valley Authority v. Hill decision and the ongoing role of the Tennessee Valley Authority in balancing development, energy production, and conservation across the Tennessee River system.

Together, these events underscore a broader shift in how conservation is experienced, not as a passive idea, but as active participation. By connecting volunteerism, recreation, and education, the 9 Lakes Region continues to position itself as a model for how communities and public lands can work together to sustain both natural resources and local economies.

While Earth Day remains an important milestone, the region's calendar of events reflects a deeper commitment, one that invites residents and visitors alike to engage, learn, and contribute throughout the year.

About the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee

The 9 Lakes of East Tennessee region is home to nine scenic reservoirs created by the Tennessee Valley Authority, framed by the Appalachian Mountains and connected by rivers, trails, and storied roads. Known for its outdoor recreation, heritage landscapes, and welcoming communities, the region offers year-round opportunities for cycling, paddling, hiking, boating, and cultural exploration. From quiet backroads and epic trail systems to historic towns and waterways, the 9 Lakes Region invites visitors to experience the heart of East Tennessee, where outdoor adventure and American history flow together.

SOURCE 9 Lakes of East Tennessee