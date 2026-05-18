Pigeon River Recreation Investments Continue to Strengthen Outdoor Tourism in Cocke County

NORRIS, Tenn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from Duke Energy, Cocke County, the Pigeon River Outfitters Association, elected officials, and tourism partners from 9 Lakes of East Tennessee gathered on May 14, 2026, for their annual joint meeting to discuss infrastructure improvements, recreation investments, and the continued growth of outdoor tourism along the Pigeon River.

The meeting highlighted the continued importance of the Pigeon River as one of the Southeast's premier whitewater rafting destinations and a major economic driver for rural communities in Cocke County and across the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee region. Rafting on the Pigeon River in Hartford generates an estimated $6 million annually in economic impact, supporting local outfitters, lodging properties, restaurants, retail businesses, and tourism-related jobs. The river typically attracts between 200,000 and 250,000 visitors each year and supports numerous rafting companies operating throughout the corridor.

The 2026 season is officially underway, with paddlers back on the water as planned release schedules return. The season includes three additional holiday weekend releases, continued progress on launch ramp reconstruction projects expected to be completed by fall 2026, and future improvements planned for the river's first mile. Leaders shared that visitation and interest in the river corridor continue to rebound as investments in recreation infrastructure move forward.

"Even through the challenges of the past year, the rafting community has remained resilient," said Daniel Jennette, President of the Pigeon River Outfitters Association. "The progress being made to restore river infrastructure, improve access, and invest in the future of outdoor recreation on the Pigeon River is critical not only for our outfitters, but for the local families, businesses, and communities that depend on tourism."

During the meeting, the Pigeon River Outdoor Association presented a gratitude plaque to Duke Energy in recognition of the company's continued partnership and contributions toward restoring critical infrastructure needed post Hurricane Helene to support the rafting industry and visitor economy.

Project partners also shared updates on the rebuilding of launch ramps and river access infrastructure, with reconstruction efforts and launch ramp installations continuing to move forward and anticipated to be completed by fall 2026.

In addition to ongoing infrastructure projects, stakeholders discussed long-term recreation investments designed to further position the Pigeon River corridor as a nationally recognized outdoor recreation destination. Representative Jeremy Faison provided updates on the 2026 state budget and outlined a vision for improvements to the first mile of the river that could create a dedicated training river for competitive paddling, recreation programming, and athlete development.

Additional outdoor recreation investments are also moving forward in the Hartford area, including Phase 1 construction of new mountain bike trails anticipated to begin later in 2026. The trails are expected to expand four-season recreation opportunities and further diversify outdoor tourism offerings in Cocke County.

Together, the ongoing river infrastructure improvements, paddling investments, and trail development projects reflect growing momentum to strengthen the outdoor recreation economy and expand tourism opportunities in Hartford and Cocke County.

About the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee

The 9 Lakes of East Tennessee invites travelers to discover nine interconnected lakes, mountain landscapes, historic downtowns, and outdoor recreation experiences across East Tennessee. Anchored by the waterways of the Tennessee Valley Authority, the region is known for its scenic drives, paddling trails, cycling routes, fishing, hiking, and rich Appalachian heritage. Whether exploring quiet backroads, vibrant lake communities, or iconic waterways, visitors can experience the authentic spirit of Tennessee's outdoors.

SOURCE 9 Lakes of East Tennessee