New Research from Snapchat and Alter Agents Reveals Social Media Drives Telecom Decisions, with 55% of Snapchatters Purchasing After Seeing an Ad

Study explores how Gen Z and Millennials navigate the telecommunications path to purchase, highlighting the role of life milestones and creator influence in driving carrier switching

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapchat and market research firm Alter Agents today released a comprehensive study examining the habits of Gen Z and Millennial telecommunications consumers. The research identifies the pivotal life moments that trigger carrier switching and quantifies the outsized role social media plays in the path to purchase for younger generations.

Understanding the Telco Path to Purchase

As the telecommunications industry faces fierce competition and high customer churn, the study reveals that brand loyalty is fragile among younger demographics. The data indicates that 69% of Snapchatters have changed service providers since signing up for their first plan, driven largely by cost, service reliability, and customer experience. The findings also underscore that younger consumers have high autonomy in the market, with 78% of Gen Z reporting they make their own purchasing decisions.

"Younger consumers are more willing to switch and are more influenced by social signals than any generation before them. This study shows that social isn't just driving awareness, it's pivotal to driving action. Snapchatters turn to creators and their community to validate decisions, and that influence translates into measurable switching behavior. For carriers in a high-churn market, showing up authentically in these high-intent moments can drive real growth," said Jeffrey Olgin, Senior Manager, Client Partner, Telco at Snapchat.

Key findings from the study include:

The path to purchase has gone social: While traditional search remains a factor, the study found that 71% of Snapchatters now use social media to research providers and plans, nearly double the rate of non-users.

Advertising drives immediate action: Social platforms are moving consumers from discovery to decision, with 55% of Snapchatters reporting they purchased a plan or switched carriers specifically after seeing an ad on the platform.

Creators validate carrier choice: Snapchatters are twice as likely as non-users to sign up with a brand if they see a creator discuss it, and 70% say they turn to friends and family first when looking for information on social.

Life transitions signal market entry: Major milestones like graduating or starting a new job are the primary catalysts for switching providers, creating high-intent windows where digital natives are looking for new plans.

"Selecting a wireless, tv or internet provider has become a key signal of adulthood for younger generations, and they rely on social validation to navigate that choice," said Katie Zmijewski, research director at Alter Agents. "To connect with these consumers, brands must move beyond reputation and engage directly where they are evaluating their options."

The study utilized a quantitative survey of 864 respondents in the United States, including a nationally representative sample of purchasers and an augmented sample of daily Snapchatters, to analyze the decision-making process for mobile, internet, and cable TV plans.

