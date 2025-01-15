90 Physicians at U.S. Dermatology Partners Recognized as 2025 Top Doctors by Castle Connolly

U.S. Dermatology Partners Physicans Awarded 2025 Top Doctor Distintion Among Top 7% in the Country

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce that 90 Board-Certified Dermatologists have been named 2025 Top Doctors by Castle Connolly.

The Castle Connolly Top Doctors list represents the top 7% of practicing physicians in the U.S. This year, more than 70,000 doctors have been handpicked for their exceptional clinical expertise and outstanding interpersonal proficiency. Ninety doctors with U.S. Dermatology Partners were honored with this prestigious distinction.

Castle Connolly Top Doctors 2025

"We're honored to celebrate our outstanding physicans who made Castle Connolly's 2025 Top Doctors list," said Paul Singh, CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "This incredible honor reflects our team's medical expertise and dedication to providing exceptional care and making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and communities. We're proud to have such talented and compassionate individuals on our team, setting the standard for excellence in dermatology."

For more than 30 years, patients have turned to Castle Connolly as the official source of Top Doctors to find trusted, quality care. Physicians undergo a meticulous selection process of peer nominations and thorough evaluation by the Castle Connolly's dedicated research team.

U.S. Dermatology Partners physicians who made the 2025 Top Doctors list by Castle Connolly include:

Daniel Bortnick, MD

Jody A. Comstock, MD

Tina Pai, MD

Christopher Surek, DO

Alma Berlingeri Ramos, MD

Nathalie C. Zeitouni, MD

Weilan Johnson , MD

, MD Young T. McMahan, MD

Michael L. Haag, MD

Mark Fleischman, MD

Krista K. Buckley , DO

, DO Gail R. Goldstein, MD

Christine D. Ambro, MD

Beth G. Diamond , MD

, MD Arianna F. Yanes , MD

, MD Mark E. Eaton , MD

, MD Alexandra Theriault, MD

Tiffany Tello, MD

Rasheen Imtiaz , MD

, MD Drew A. Reese, DO

Jinmeng Zhang, MD

David Baltazar, DO

Artthapol Tanphaichitr, MD

Allyson J. Kopel , MD

, MD Sindy C. Pang , MD

, MD Lenore Chiles , MD

, MD Amy A McClung, MD

Paul M. Curtiss, MD

Russell M. Peckham, DO

Aubrey Chad Hartmann, MD

Shannon Heck , MD

, MD Miriam Paulette Cummings , MD

, MD Jacqueline Watchmaker, MD

Jennifer Sawaya, MD

Neeraja C Mattay, MD

Megan Lent , MD

, MD D. Breck Thrash, MD

William F. Cothern, DO

Elizabeth S. Morris , MD

, MD Hans M Sander, MD

Derek S. Towery, MD

Daniel P. Walker, MD

Amy C. Wood , MD

, MD Nicholas Golda, MD

Sheldon Sebastian , MD

, MD MyChi H. Le, MD

Sam Awan, MD

Mark A Price, MD

Roopal KS Bhatt, MD

Howard A Rubin, MD

Amreen Sitabkhan , MD

, MD Dario N. Kivelevitch, MD

Glenn Goldstein, MD

Jeffery J. Graves , MD

, MD James Griffith , MD

, MD Deborah E. Zell, MD

Iviensan F. Manalo, MD

James P. Foshee, MD

Christina Harview, MD

Daniel Condie, MD

Benjamin N Lockshin, MD

Amy Beth Cole , MD

, MD Clint C. Moss , MD

, MD Arathi R. Rana , MD

, MD Deborah Ohlhausen, MD

Andrew Armenta, MD

Nicholas Crowley , MD

, MD Anne Miller Blake , MD

, MD Colin Ruff , MD

, MD Diego Marra, MD

Randi E. Rubenzik, MD

Adam S. Norberg, MD

Adam J. Luber, MD

Joseph M. Giancola, MD

Christina L. Kranc, MD

Neel Bharat Patel, MD

Benjamin Wallace Lesueur, MD

Kimberly Anne Yeung-Yue, MD

Amanda C. Rainwater , MD

, MD Dale G. Schaefer , MD

, MD Anjali Chandela, MD/PhD

Sara Metcalf , MD

, MD Bryan L. Townsend, MD

Bradley S. Graham , MD

, MD William Grabski, MD

Gregory D. Walker , MD

, MD Seena Monjazeb , MD

, MD Stephen M. Matlock, MD

Rachel L. Cetta , DO

, DO Robert E. Marinaro , MD

In 2024, U.S. Dermatology partners was named a Practice Center of Excellence by Castle Connolly, ranking top three in the nation. The organization is also well-regarded for its Outreach Program, which highlights the commitment to expanding access to high-quality dermatological care and education in communities with little or no access to specialty healthcare. Over the last three years, more than 30 new offices have been opened in rural areas with locations totalling more than 100 in eight states: Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. With over 100 locations across eight states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of care paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive patient-first care, making it seamless for all people to connect with dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery, and gain access to state-of-the-art dermatological treatments, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

About Castle Connolly

Castle Connolly publishes its Top Doctors list at castleconnolly.com and in a variety of print and online partner publications. Nominations are open to all board-certified MDs and DOs. The Castle Connolly team chooses honorees based on nominee criteria that includes their medical education, training, hospital appointments, and disciplinary histories.

Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.

SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners