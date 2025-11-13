U.S. Dermatology Partners Expands to Arkansas Through Partnership with Helms Dermatology

The leading dermatology group now has a presence in nine states and is on track to continue its growth

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners, one of the nation's leading networks of dermatology practices and recently recognized as the #1 Dermatology Group in the Nation by Castle Connolly, is proud to announce its expansion into Arkansas with the acquisition of Helms Dermatology, located in Russellville and Clarksville, Arkansas.

Helms Dermatology

Through this new partnership, Helms Dermatology will benefit from U.S. Dermatology Partners' robust operational and strategic support services, including managed care, marketing, compliance, clinical research, recruiting, human resources, IT, and more. This support enables clinicians to focus exclusively on patient care while enhancing practice efficiency and long-term sustainability.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone as the group extends its reach into a ninth state. It also signifies the continued success of the U.S. Dermatology Partners Outreach Program. Over the past four years, U.S. Dermatology Partners has added 50 new locations, enabling the organization's strategic growth while simultaneously expanding access to high-quality dermatologic care.

"We are proud to welcome Helms Dermatology to our growing network," said Paul Singh, CEO of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "This partnership expands our presence to the great state of Arkansas and supports our mission to deliver exceptional dermatologic care to more communities across the country."

Founded in 1998 by Russellville native Dr. William J. Helms, Helms Dermatology has been a trusted provider of comprehensive skin care services in Russellville and Clarksville, Arkansas. Dr. Helms is joined by Karen Branch, DNP, APRN, and Jonna Webb, PA-C, forming a highly experienced and compassionate team that serves patients across the greater Northwest Arkansas region. Dr. Helms earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and completed an Internal Medicine residency before pursuing a Dermatology residency at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

"Joining U.S. Dermatology Partners and becoming part of such a highly respected network is incredibly exciting for our team, especially given their experience working in communities like our own," said Dr. William J. Helms. "This partnership will provide our team with incredible resources and support, allowing us to focus even more on delivering exceptional care to our patients. We're excited about the opportunity to bring advanced treatments and expanded services to the communities we've proudly served for years."

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit www.usdermatologypartners.com/group/arkansas-locations.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. In 2025, the organization was voted the No. 1 dermatology group in the nation by Castle Connolly, the leading peer-nominated research firm. With over 120 locations across nine states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of service paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. Focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive care, U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to expanding patient access and providing advanced dermatological treatments with a team of leading dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com .

Media Contact: Jeanne Cunningham, 214-420-0655

SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners