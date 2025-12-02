U.S. Dermatology Partners Opens New Office in Lampasas, Texas

New Clinic Brings Dedicated Dermatology Care to Lampasas County for the First Time

LAMPASAS, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Lampasas, Texas. This is the first dedicated dermatology clinic to serve Lampasas County, meeting a critical need for its residents.

"We're proud to bring U.S. Dermatology Partners to the Lampasas community, expanding much-needed access to specialized care in Lampasas County and surrounding areas," said Paul Singh, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners. "This new location is an extension of our offices in Belton and the greater Central Texas Region, ensuring patients can receive the same high-quality U.S. Dermatology Partners standard of services closer to home."

With this new location, U.S. Dermatology Partners welcomes Certified Physician Assistant Keven Faust to lead the clinic. Through his career, Kevin has gained experience treating a wide range of skin conditions for patients of all ages, including acne, contact dermatitis, skin cancer prevention and treatment, and cosmetic procedures, and looks forward to assisting patients with these conditions in Lampasas. A proud military veteran, Keven previously served as a physician assistant for the U.S. Army and is committed to bringing the same dedication and care to the families and service members of Lampasas and the surrounding Fort Hood community.

"I'm thrilled to join U.S. Dermatology Partners and provide accessible, comprehensive dermatology care for Lampasas residents, many of whom previously had to travel over 30 minutes for care," said Keven Faust.

Keven works under supervising physicians and Board-Certified Dermatologists Dr. Lenore Chiles and Dr. Jordan Ilse.

U.S. Dermatology Partners Lampasas is located in the Lampasas Specialty Clinic behind AdventHealth Rollins Brook Hospital at 207 West Ave E., #1000, Lampasas, TX 76550. To schedule an appointment, call 512.564.7130 or click here to book online.

About U.S. Dermatology Partners

U.S. Dermatology Partners is one of the premier dermatology practices in the country, caring for more than 2 million patients each year. In 2025, the organization was voted the No. 1 dermatology group in the nation by Castle Connolly, the leading peer-nominated research firm. With over 120 locations across nine states that span large metroplexes and rural, underserved communities, they provide the benefits of private, personalized levels of service paired with a network of coordinated, specialized dermatology physicians. Focused on providing the highest level of compassionate and comprehensive care, U.S. Dermatology Partners is committed to expanding patient access and providing advanced dermatological treatments with a team of leading dermatologists and national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.

