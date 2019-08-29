91 U-Haul Locations Offer Free Storage ahead of Hurricane Dorian

"Thousands of residents are preparing their homes for the approaching storm," said Cal Conner, U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president. "Hurricanes create an immediate need for secure locations where residents can store the belongings they want to protect.

"As a member of so many Florida communities, we are in a unique position to help by extending our free disaster relief program to our neighbors throughout the state."

U-Haul Companies of Clearwater, Eastern Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Miami, North Orlando, Orlando, Tallahassee, Tampa and Western Florida have made 91 stores in 54 cities available to provide self-storage assistance.

People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility (alphabetized by city):

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altamonte Springs

598 W. Hwy. 436

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

(407) 788-2815

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mayport

1650 Mayport Road

Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

(904) 249-9934

U-Haul of Bradenton (U-Box only)

3602 14th St. W.

Bradenton, FL 34205

(941) 747-3744

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Brooksville

15334 Cortez Blvd.

Brooksville, FL 34613

(352) 799-0591

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Hill

13416 Cortez Blvd.

Brooksville, FL 34613

(352) 596-6825

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunset Point / U.S. 19

23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

Clearwater, FL 33765

(727) 796-2132

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Coconut Creek

5431 Johnson Road

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

(954) 428-7369

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Daytona Beach (U-Box only)

700 W. International Speedway Blvd.

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 252-1834

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Debary

2861 Enterprise Road

Debary, FL 32713

(386) 668-9409

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eustis

15519 W. U.S. Hwy. 441

Eustis, FL 32726

(352) 483-1577

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Amelia Island

1830 S. 8th St.

Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

(904) 491-6966

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broward Blvd.

2800 W. Broward Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

(954) 584-1500

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Pierce

3626 S. U.S. Hwy. 1

Fort Pierce, FL 34982

(772) 464-9400

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Colonial Blvd.

4457 Kernel Circle

Fort Myers, FL 33916

(239) 274-9190

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Fort Myers

11401 S. Cleveland Ave.

Fort Myers, FL 33907

(239) 939-3686

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gainesville

4821 NW 6th St.

Gainesville, FL 32609

(352) 415-8437

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hialeah

6150 W. 20th Ave.

Hialeah, FL 33016

(305) 556-0562

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Homestead

1050 N. Flagler Ave.

Homestead, FL 33030

(305) 248-2505

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hudson

14906 U.S. 19

Hudson, FL 34667

(727) 862-2572

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Moon Lake

10601 State Road 52

Hudson, FL 34669

(727) 856-1633

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Argyle

8115 Blanding Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32244

(904) 573-7940

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Jacksonville

400 W. Ashley St.

Jacksonville, FL 32202

(904) 358-9909

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Edgewood Ave.

1651 W. Edgewood Ave.

Jacksonville, FL 32208

(904) 764-2516

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jacksonville Heights

9422 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 772-8592

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mandarin

11490 San Jose Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32223

(904) 292-9404

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Normandy Blvd.

5481 Normandy Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32205

(904) 786-2424

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oak Hill

7052 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 573-8912

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Phillips & Emerson

3435 Phillips Hwy.

Jacksonville, FL 32207

(904) 398-3016

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Regency

9411 Atlantic Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32225

(904) 720-1932

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Jacksonville

5630 Phillips Hwy.

Jacksonville, FL 32207

(904) 731-1383

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wesconnett

6805 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 772-8207

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside Jacksonville

6100 Blanding Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32244

(904) 772-8704

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Key Largo

103530 Overseas Hwy.

Key Largo, FL 33037

(305) 451-0677

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belcher Road

2180 Belcher Road S.

Largo, FL 33771

(727) 531-1072

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Largo

13564 66th St. N.

Largo, FL 33771

(727) 536-7849

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Starkey Road

12420 Starkey Road

Largo, FL 33773

(727) 584-1660

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walsingham Park

13240 Walsingham Road

Largo, FL 33774

(727) 596-0765

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Square

10128 U.S. Hwy. 441

Leesburg, FL 34788

(352) 728-4058

U-Haul Storage of Leesburg

29008 U.S. Hwy. 27

Leesburg, FL 34748

(352) 314-2703

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood

650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd.

Longwood, FL 32750

(407) 339-0414

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Margate

1700 N. State Road 7

Margate, FL 33063

(954) 973-2440

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Doral

8700 NW 77th Court

Medley, FL 33166

(305) 805-7109

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Melbourne

438 N. Harbor City Blvd.

Melbourne, FL 32935

(321) 254-7933

U-Haul Storage of Melbourne

376 N. Harbor City Blvd.

Melbourne, FL 32935

(321) 757-9580

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 36th St.

2460 NW 36th St.

Miami, FL 33142

(305) 634-0673

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dade County

5341 NW 7th Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 795-1170

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dadeland

6701 S. Dixie Hwy.

Miami, FL 33143

(305) 661-2182

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dolphin

10895 NW 21st St.

Miami, FL 33172

(305) 406-1006

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greater Miami

1000 NE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 358-9291

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Miami Gardens

18400 NW 27th Ave.

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

(305) 624-9344

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Naples

2001 E. Tamiami Trail

Naples, FL 34112

(239) 774-5599

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Port Richey

5631 U.S. Hwy. 19

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 842-8415

U-Haul Storage of New Port Richey

6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 848-2598

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Smyrna

500 Turnbull Bay Road

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

(386) 423-9139

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cape Coral and North Fort Myers

16901 N. Cleveland Ave.

North Fort Myers, FL 33903

(239) 567-9179

U-Haul of North Miami Beach

2269 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

(305) 947-9833

U-Haul Storage of North Miami Beach

2100 NE 162nd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

(305) 947-6461

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Port

5055 Pan American Blvd.

North Port, FL 34287

(941) 426-6464

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocala

505 SW 17th St.

Ocala, FL 34471

(352) 867-8442

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Ocala

5555 S. Pine Ave.

Ocala, FL 34480

(352) 368-7003

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange Park

701 Blanding Blvd.

Orange Park, FL 32065

(904) 276-9530

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gatorland

14651 Gatorland Drive

Orlando, FL 32837

(407) 857-7867

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hunters Creek

13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32837

(407) 888-8279

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Nona

7800 Narcoossee Road

Orlando, FL 32822

(407) 374-1629

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd.

7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32810

(407) 578-2500

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Bay

4703 Babcock St. NE

Palm Bay, FL 32905

(321) 473-3681

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Harbor

30750 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

Palm Harbor, FL 34684

(727) 771-8058

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pinellas Park

4015 Park Blvd.

Pinellas Park, FL 33781

(727) 545-1723

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample and Powerline

2150 W. Sample Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33073

(954) 946-3711

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample Road

903 E. Sample Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

(954) 781-8660

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jasmine Lakes

10314 U.S. Hwy. 19

Port Richey, FL 34668

(727) 233-8522

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cocoa

213 Dixie Lane

Rockledge, FL 32955

(321) 632-7874

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Saint Augustine

3524 U.S. Hwy. 1 S.

Saint Augustine, FL 32086

(904) 797-3667

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Park St.

5200 Park St.

Saint Petersburg, FL 33709

(727) 546-1572

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Tropicana Field

975 2nd Ave. S.

Saint Petersburg, FL 33705

(727) 821-0006

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd.

3851 S. Orlando Drive

Sanford, FL 32773

(407) 322-3167

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Sarasota

7859 N. Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, FL 34243

(941) 355-8535

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Sarasota

4861 S. Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, FL 34231

(941) 921-6605

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Seminole

6249 Seminole Blvd.

Seminole, FL 33772

(727) 393-3569

U-Haul Storage of Spring Hill on Mariner

4194 Mariner Blvd.

Spring Hill, FL 346090

(352) 684-8161

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunrise

4747 Nob Hill Road

Sunrise, FL 33351

(954) 749-2727

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Citrus Park

6111 Gunn Hwy.

Tampa, FL 33625

(813) 962-7338

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gandy Blvd.

3939 W. Gandy Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33611

(813) 832-5682

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Tampa

10415 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33612

(813) 933-2821

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Westchase

11401 W. Hillsborough Ave.

Tampa, FL 33635

(813) 855-5976

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Tampa

4406 W. Hillsborough Ave.

Tampa, FL 33614

(813) 873-2333

U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Waters Ave.

5404 W. Waters Ave.

Tampa, FL 33634

(813) 249-9677

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Titusville

2070 Garden St.

Titusville, FL 32796

(321) 269-9944

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Park FL

2033 S. State Road 7

West Park, FL 33023

(954) 962-3776

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Five Points

2801 N. Dixie Hwy.

Wilton Manors, FL 33334

(954) 563-2410

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Semoran Blvd.

2055 State Road 436

Winter Park, FL 32792

(407) 678-4467

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

