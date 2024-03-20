92% of Americans Who Celebrate Easter Plan To Include Chocolate and Candy In Their Celebrations

The Easter season generates more than $5 billion in confectionery sales

WASHINGTON , March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, people are getting egg-cited for Easter and the numbers speak for themselves: the National Confectioners Association reports that confectionery sales for the Easter season will surpass $5 billion.

Why it matters: 92% of Americans who celebrate Easter do so with chocolate and candy – and 85% of people who make Easter baskets include these special, seasonal treats.

What the experts are saying: John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said:

"The Easter season signals the start of spring – and is a perfect showcase of the continued excitement consumers have for incorporating chocolate and candy into their special occasions. No matter what treats they prefer, Americans can agree that every celebration is sweeter with chocolate and candy."

What you need to know: Accompanying their strong enthusiasm for Easter candy, consumers understand that chocolate and candy are treats. Most people in the United States enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging about 40 calories and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

Here's how consumers like to treat for the Easter season:

Every-bunny has a favorite: Add some sweetness to any Easter basket with some of Americans' top Easter treats: Chocolate eggs or bunnies Jelly beans Candy-coated eggs Marshmallow candy





Add some sweetness to any Easter basket with some of Americans' top Easter treats: Hop to it: Engage in the biggest debate of the season by asking friends and family how they eat their chocolate Easter bunnies. Americans are divided: 78% start with the bunny's ears, 16% jump in to eat the feet first, and just 6% of people go right for the tail.





78% start with the bunny's ears, 16% jump in to eat the feet first, and just 6% of people go right for the tail. Egg-cellent options: What's the best kind of chocolate Easter egg? 42% of people want a solid chocolate egg, 35% of consumers are looking for a filling on their first bite, and 23% of Americans are happiest with a hollow treat.

Learn more: To help consumers navigate the Easter season, NCA provides a set of resources, tips for treating, fun facts, and more – visit AlwaysATreat.com/Easter. "Hoppy" Easter!

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the $48 billion U.S. confectionery industry. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum, and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Carly Schildhaus, [email protected]

SOURCE National Confectioners Association