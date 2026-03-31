RevSpring Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification Across All Product Lines, Reinforces Commitment to Comprehensive Cybersecurity

HITRUST Certification validates RevSpring's products are meeting the highest level of security, privacy, and risk assurance standards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevSpring, a leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, today announced that its full suite of products has achieved HITRUST r2 Certification for cybersecurity and information protection, the company's most rigorous security milestone to date.

The HITRUST Certification demonstrates a security framework across RevSpring's business lines, integrating healthcare, financial and SOC 2 requirements into a single validated framework, limiting fragmentation across the company. This recognition demonstrates one of the most rigorous, independently validated certifications in security assurance, ensuring security standards across products.

HITRUST r2 requires ongoing monitoring, evidence validation, and maturity scoring, positioning RevSpring with continuous risk management rather than reactive compliance. Additionally, HITRUST provides a scalable foundation to absorb new regulatory requirements without disrupting the controlled environment, supporting uninterrupted compliance for the company.

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. RevSpring achieved HITRUST certification across all its product lines, keeping partners secure across payment portals, patient access, omnichannel engagement and more.

"Achieving HITRUST r2 Certification is our most comprehensive and rigorous cybersecurity milestone to date," said Scott MacKenzie, CEO of RevSpring. "This validation reinforces our commitment to security, privacy, and ongoing trusted partnership with our customers and stakeholders."

"Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates RevSpring's commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process," said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. "This achievement reflects the organization's proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust."

RevSpring's commitment to product excellence is evident across every facet of its solutions, from innovative design to sustained customer satisfaction. The PersonaPay™ Patient Payment Platform recently achieved Best in KLAS® for Patient Financial Engagement for the second consecutive year, reflecting top marks in loyalty, product quality, support, and value as rated directly by healthcare providers. In addition, PersonaPay™ was named a 2025 Consistent High Performer by KLAS, demonstrating strong client satisfaction.

About RevSpring

RevSpring turns data into smart guidance, so every interaction drives the best possible outcome. From the first search to the final payment, experiences feel personalized, trustworthy, and actionable. We support care access, provider matching, engagement, and payment with an omnichannel strategy powered by science-backed applied analytics. Hospitals, health systems, and payers use RevSpring to guide in-network, high-value care while improving satisfaction, data accuracy, staff efficiency, clinical decisions, and financial performance. We integrate with EHRs, practice management, and other technologies to reduce friction. By meeting consumers at the moment they search, we guide them to the right care the first time.

Recognized for our innovation and excellence, RevSpring earned Best in KLAS® for Patient Financial Engagement for two consecutive years (2026, 2025), MedTech Breakthrough Award's 2025 Best Patient Communication Solution for EngageIQ™, Best in KLAS® for Patient Communications in 2024, and the KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performer for Outstanding Patient Payment. Learn more at www.revspring.com. Follow RevSpring on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE RevSpring