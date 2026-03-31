97 Percent of DPR Construction Employees Say It's a Great Place to Work; Company Earns Great Place To Work® Certification

Recognition reflects a culture built and sustained by its people, rooted in pride, belonging and opportunity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninety-seven percent of employees at DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders, said it's a great place to work, 40 points higher than employees score their workplaces at a typical U.S. company. This rating, along with leading marks on pride and belonging, resulted in DPR being Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. This recognition is based exclusively on what current employees say about their work experience.

"Being Certified™ as a great place to work is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our people, who bring our culture to life," said George Pfeffer, DPR Construction CEO and Leadership Team member. "We believe that when people feel trusted, supported, and encouraged to grow, they do their best work—and that's the inclusive employee experience we work to create every day."

That belief is reflected in how DPR operates across its jobsites, offices and facilities. Employees across all parts of the company are trusted to make decisions, leaders share information openly, and individuals are encouraged to take initiative—whether that means innovating on a complex project, stepping into a new role, or contributing ideas outside their formal job description. They progress along career paths aligned with their interests and aspirations, supported by coaching, learning and development programs, and on-the-job experiences.

DPR's approach is validated by Great Place To Work®'s research: 97 percent of employees across DPR's family of companies also say they feel a sense of pride in what they accomplish; 95 percent said they feel like they belong at DPR. Great Place To Work®'s wider research also shows:

Job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ great workplace

Employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work

Employees at Certified™ workplaces are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion

In addition to this recognition, DPR has also recently been named one of the nation's Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging and Community by Newsweek. DPR employees consistently rank it as a best place to work locally, including in more than 15 U.S. cities in the last year.

Learn more about DPR's culture and career opportunities on the company's website.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs more than 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jay Weisberger

DPR Construction

[email protected]

SOURCE DPR Construction